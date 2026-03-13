Nancy Guthrie Cops Believe They Know Exactly Why She Was Targeted

What To Know Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated investigators believe they know why Nancy Guthrie was targeted.

Nanos warned the public to remain vigilant, as the suspect may strike again.

The Guthrie family and the FBI are offering a combined $1.2 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie nears the end of its sixth week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said investigators now believe they know why the 84-year-old was targeted.

Appearing on NBC News on Thursday evening (March 12), Nanos, who is leading the investigation into Nancy’s presumed abduction, was asked if the suspect(s) may strike again.

“Absolutely,” Nanos said. “We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we, we can’t, we’re not 100% sure of that.”

He continued, “And so it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about it. You’re, you’re not his target.’ Don’t think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. No, keep your wits about you.”

When pushed on what the suspect’s motive was, Nanos said, “From day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened, and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”

However, he refused to elaborate on specifics, adding, “We have our beliefs. Everybody else has theirs.” Nanos said he was intentionally withholding theories and details to protect the integrity of the case.

Nancy, the mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named.

Nanos’ comments about the suspect potentially striking again came just hours after retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer raised the point on social media.

“There is a kidnapper (at least 1) and a potential murderer (maybe more) on the streets. Who will be their next target?” Coffindaffer wrote on X on Thursday. “Yes, this seems to be very targeted abduction (like the Idaho murders), but you still have an individual(s) capable of extreme violence on the loose… Will this person(s) strike again? This is a big issue.”

The Guthries have offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery. The FBI is offering a separate $200,000 reward, $100,000 of which was donated anonymously, for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.