Savannah Guthrie’s Family & Spouses Cleared in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

What To Know Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos publicly cleared Savannah Guthrie, her siblings, and their spouses as suspects in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

The statement shuts down online speculation and reports that Savannah’s brother-in-law was considered a suspect in the case.

Authorities have not named any persons of interest, are investigating new evidence including a glove with unknown male DNA.

One of the lead officials in the Nancy Guthrie investigation is shutting down speculation about her alleged abductor’s identity.

In a statement released on Monday, February 16, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that Savannah Guthrie and her family have been cleared as suspects. “To be clear…the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Nanos shared. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

The statement continued, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”

The statement seemingly came in response to reports that Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was a suspect in the case. Earlier this month, former CNN and NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed on her Drop Dead Serious podcast that she was told by a “law enforcement source” that Cioni was a “prime suspect.” At the time, she noted that “these are just musings and not evidence,” and that it is normal for families of the victims to be vetted.

Banfield doubled down on her reporting about Annie Guthrie’s husband on the Thursday, February 12, episode of Dan Abrams‘ SiriusXM show. “I can tell you that my source every day since has stood by that reporting,” she stated. “And that is the thinking as of the day after Mrs. Guthrie was reported missing.”

Banfield added, “Nothing’s changed. Nothing’s changed. But I will say this: the day after I did that report, my source said, ‘things have really tightened up.’ The folks in the Sheriff’s Department are worried about retaliation because of the leak. And I thought to myself, ‘Well, if it’s not true, there wouldn’t be any worry,’ you know? And then on the third day, he said, ‘What I can tell you is: when they take shots at you, you’re standing on the target.'”

Despite clearing Savannah and her family, officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the case. Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after being seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, the night prior. Authorities have offered a $100,000 reward for information related to the case and continue to urge the public to reach out with any tips.

Officials also have yet to confirm whether reports of ransom notes demanding millions for Nancy’s return are authentic. Savannah and her siblings have released multiple plea videos on social media, requesting proof of life and offering to pay for their mother’s return.

According to a new report aired on the Tuesday, February 17, episode of Today, a glove found near Nancy’s home contained unknown male DNA. Authorities have not confirmed whether the glove matches those worn by the masked figure in Nancy’s home security camera footage. Officials have also tried to track Nancy’s pacemaker and have canvassed local gun stores.

Today, Weekdays, 7a/6c, NBC