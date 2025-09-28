Sixteen — actually 17 houseguests — entered the Big Brother house this season after the Mastermind twist, and now only three remain: Morgan Pope, Vince Panaro, and Ashley Hollis.

One player will go home a winner and $750,000 richer. Another will take home $75,000. Third place will become the seventh member of the Jury and vote with the other six members — Rachel Reilly, Cliffton “Will” Williams, Kelley Jorgenson, Lauren Domingue, Keanu Soto, and Ava Pearl— to crown the winner. One houseguest from the season will also take home $50,000 after being awarded America’s Favorite Houseguest.

There will be a final three-part Head of Household competition, and one last eviction will happen in the next two hours, so buckle up and follow along with us.

In part one of the competition, Vince, Morgan, and Ashley hung onto drones as they had to find where the Mastermind was hiding. The houseguests were spun in circles as the drones tilted horizontally and vertically. Sound blasts came out of the speakers next to them to try to throw them off. Vince said he felt like he was going to pass out. Ashley thought she was going to puke.

Ashley was the first to fall off at 28 minutes and 46 seconds, so it came down to Vince and Morgan. Whoever won this part advanced automatically to part three. Vince fell off at 53 minutes and 25 seconds, making Morgan the winner of part one. Vince and Ashley will face off in part two.

Big Brother Season 22 winner, Cody Calafiore, sat down with the Jury members and revealed that Ava was the sixth member. He then asked them about the remaining houseguests and what they are looking for in a winner. Rachel said that she “won’t allow” the Jury to be bitter. “We cannot say we won’t vote for Vince when Dr. Will won this game,” she said. “He got all of you out of this game.”

Talking about Ashley, Will shared that Ashley is a lawyer, and many of the Jury members were shocked. They said she had a great social game. Everyone was impressed with Morgan and acknowledged that she had won enough competitions to win the game.

Season 16 contestant Frankie Grande returned to host part two of the HOH competition. The Mastermind appeared and explained the game to them. Ashley and Vince had to knock down three billboards to expose his identity while harnessed on a rope. Then, they had to put together puzzles with the faces of six former houseguests on them. Whoever finished first and correctly opened the envelope with the password on it set off a laser beam and revealed who was behind the mask.

Vince finished before Ashley and began assembling the puzzle. Once he finished, the envelope revealed that the password was the order the houseguests left the game. Vince buzzed in first, but was wrong. “I don’t know what I’m doing wrong. It’s right!” he yelled.

Vince put in the days they left. So did Ashley at first — until she reread the card. She put in the correct numbers and won part two. Vince said that he deserved third place and began to cry after the loss. “I worked my ass off for three months, and I can’t win when I need to,” he said.

After the competition, the Mastermind was revealed to be Season 2 winner, Dr. Will. He walked through the door and pretended to be arrested before being taken out the door again.

Vince continued to beat himself up over the loss. He told Morgan he knew she and Ashley were going to take each other. Morgan said in the Diary Room that she wasn’t sure what she would do. However, in the kitchen, Ashley talked to the camera and said that she wanted to win part three and vote out Morgan.

For the third part of the HOH competition, Morgan and Ashley had to decide which statement the Jury members said in a video clip was false. For each correct answer, they received one point. Whoever had the most after six questions won.

For the first question, Morgan and Ashley both got Rachel’s false statement correct. For Will’s statements, the women picked different answers. Ashley picked C and received another point. For Kelley’s statement, they chose different answers again. Ashley got it correct with B, receiving three points. Morgan and Ashley disagreed again. Ashley got it right again and won the competition. She now has to evict either Morgan or Vince, with the other going to the Jury.

Ashley admitted that she was torn over her decision, but she chose to evict Morgan because she didn’t think she could win over her. Vince and Ashley became the final two. Morgan told host Julie Chen Moonves that she wasn’t shocked but was disappointed. She revealed that she would have taken Ashley because she might have lost to Vince. She also stressed that she and Vince are just best friends and hoped to continue to be outside of the game.

Keep refreshing, we’ll be updating this live blog all episode long…