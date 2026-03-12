Nancy Guthrie Bedroom Video May Have Helped Kidnapper, Says Megyn Kelly

What To Know Megyn Kelly highlighted a 2013 Today show segment featuring Nancy Guthrie’s bedroom, suggesting it could provide valuable insight.

Kelly speculated that details from the segment may have informed an alleged ransom note and could potentially mislead investigators.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31.

As the search continues for Savannah Guthrie‘s missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has unearthed a 2013 Today show segment offering an inside look at the 84-year-old’s bedroom, which police are now viewing as the crime scene.

On Wednesday’s (March 11) edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the longtime reporter revealed footage from the 2013 segment, in which Nancy joins the morning news show via satellite to talk the hosts through her daily bed-making routine.

“So what’s interesting about that clip is you can see where [Nancy] slept every night,” Kelly said, per Parade. “And you can see exactly what this abductor must have walked into. I mean, does anybody’s mother dramatically overhaul their bedroom when they’re in their 80s, 70s? I mean, that was, what, 13 years ago?”

She continued, “The point is simply you can see right into her bedroom and, generally, the way it was and the way it was set up. And she lives in the same house.”

Nancy, the mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named publicly.

Kelly also suggested the 2013 video could have played a part in the alleged ransom note(s) that emerged in February.

“We had an alleged kidnapper note early on in the Nancy Guthrie scandal, claiming they knew exactly where she kept her Apple Watch,” Kelly explained. “And they had described something inside Nancy’s bedroom…Did those people behind that note see this segment?”

She said it would be easy to “write a very convincing kidnap note” based on the details shared in the Today segment. “I could describe the inside of that room to a T,” Kelly added. “And if you didn’t know that the Today show had aired that footage in 2013, you would be very convinced that I had been inside Nancy Guthrie’s bedroom… I wonder whether the authorities are even aware that this was broadcast publicly.”

Kelly theorized that the video may have given somebody “some sort of way of manipulating either the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department by being able to say you knew what it looked like.”

“Or, potentially giving you a road map for what you would encounter once you go into that bedroom, if you were a bad guy willing to do some homework,” she concluded.

Savannah and her family have offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery. The FBI is offering a separate $200,000 reward, $100,000 of which was donated anonymously, for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.