Does ‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Mooves’ Cryptic Message Mean What We Think It Means?

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves posing on a balcony on January 2, 2026
Julie Chen Moonves/Instagram
What To Know

  • Julie Chen Moonves wrote a cryptic New Year’s Instagram post.
  • While executive producers recently stated there are no current plans for a winter spinoff, the upcoming Winter Olympics and past exceptions have led fans to theorize.

Always expect the unexpected, Big Brother fans! Host Julie Chen Moonves shared a Happy New Year post, and some fans think another season of Big Brother could be closer than we think. So, what does the host’s post mean? Here are our theories.

“Three words I’ll leave you with as we start this new year with peace and positivity: LOVE ONE ANOTHER … start there 🙂☺️ see you all soon 💙✨,” Chen Moonves shared on Instagram on January 2. She captioned a photo of herself in a full-black outfit, complete with a train, standing on the balcony of what appears to be a hotel.

While “Love one another” is the host’s signature phrase at the end of each live episode, fans were more focused on the “See you all soon” she ended the post with. What could this mean?

Season 27 of Big Brother ended in September, and new seasons typically air every summer. However, there are exceptions to those rules. Big Brother: Reindeer Games and Celebrity Big Brother both aired in the wintertime. Reindeer Games aired in 2023 due to the 2023-2024 labor disputes that impacted scripted shows. Celebrity Big Brother typically aired during the Winter Olympics‘ broadcast. The spinoff series has not been on CBS since 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves)

The executive producers both told Entertainment Weekly in October that they didn’t have any plans for the spinoff shows, but not to count them out. “It doesn’t look like it,” Alison Grodner told the publication about another celebrity season airing in February. “I think it would be fantastic, but it’s just other factors beyond our control. But you can ask CBS.”

So, what does her post mean? Well, since the Winter Olympics are set to air this year in February, fans could see a shortened season, whether it would be celebrities, newcomers, or an all-winners season, it is hard to tell.

Fans had their theories on Instagram. “Sooner than later, please 🙏,” one fan wrote.

“Are we getting a winter season??” asked another.

'Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Reveals Mickey Lee's Health Condition After Her Death
Related

'Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Reveals Mickey Lee's Health Condition After Her Death

“All-winners?” asked another.

“How soon?” one fan wondered.

Fans have been speculating on an all-winners season since Rachel Reilly returned in Season 27. The Season 13 winner told TV Insider in November that she would only return for an all-winners season if it was shortened. “I’m a mom of two young kids, so leaving for 90 days is a lot. But I think that I would absolutely love to go back, and next time I’m coming for that mastermind,” she said.

What do you think her post could mean? Let us know in the comments.

Big Brother

Julie Chen




