‘The Rookie’: Michael Trucco Teases ‘Fun Twist’ When He Returns as Sean

What To Know

  • Michael Trucco will return to The Rookie as Sean Del Monte in Season 8.
  • Trucco teases what to expect when we see Sean again and discusses why he likes working on shows like the ABC drama and Fire Country.

Michael Trucco‘s having a busy year. He’s continuing to recur on Fire Country as Luke Leone, and he has shows including Carrie and Citadel coming up. He’s also going to be back on The Rookie as Sean Del Monte.

“There’s a fun twist that I did not see coming,” Trucco tells TV Insider of his upcoming return to the ABC drama. It’ll be about Sean’s professional life, but, he adds, “I like that we keep references to the family stuff.”

He also “really enjoys” working with Shawn Ashmore, who plays Wesley. “We see Sean and Wesley, they keep that dynamic alive,” Trucco says while doing a deep dive on his Fire Country Season 4 arc.

He was last seen onscreen as Sean in Season 7 Episode 17, when he dropped out of the DA’s race after his son’s drug problems were brought to light. Now, Wesley is in the middle of running for DA against Vivian (CIA‘s Necar Zadegan). Showrunner Alexi Hawley told us earlier this season of Trucco, “He’s a busy man, so it’s hard to get him, but yeah, we got him.”

In general, Trucco enjoys working on shows like The Rookie and Fire Country, calling them “great examples of shows [with] just good people. This is what I found out lately. I don’t know, maybe it is I’ve just aged into being just comfortable with myself or the jobs I’m on. This is why I got into this business. We have fun. We make entertainment. It should be fun. It starts at the top with people like Max [Thieriot] on Fire Country and Nathan [Fillion] on The Rookie, and it just trickles down and you can feel it in everybody from the crew and every single person on up,” he says. “And so Rookie has been another one where I get to just come in and play with these people and look around and go, ‘How did I get so lucky to get invited into this family?'”

What are you hoping to see when Michael Trucco pops up again as Sean on The Rookie? Let us know in the comments section below.

