‘Big Brother’ Interview: Kelley Jorgenson Talks Calling Out Vince & Volunteering For the Block

Kelley Jorgenson was evicted by a tie vote on Big Brother 27 on Thursday, September 18. After being put up on the block multiple times and being betrayed by her ally, Vince Panaro, she decided to call him out during her exit. She also talked about volunteering for the block three times.

Kelley won three Blockbusters and the mystery veto power, securing her spot in the house, week after week. But this time, she couldn’t escape the block. She was up against Keanu Soto and Lauren Domingue, who was backdoored by her number one ally, Vince Panaro.

She won the Mystery Veto power in week two and won the solo veto competition, where she had to put together a life-sized puzzle.

The Blockbuster queen was voted out by Morgan Pope and Ashley Hollis in a tie vote, with Lauren and Ava Pearl voting to keep her, after Lauren took herself off the block.

On her way out, Kelley called out Vince, telling everyone they had deals with Rylie and Adrian, but he had a hand in evicting them, as well as her. “He will, from now on, listen to anything Morgan says,” she said.

Although she described herself as “a bit irritating” to host Julie Chen Moones, Kelley managed to make it to the final seven.

Read what she had to say to TV Insider about her time inside the house.

Do you think your game would have been different if you hadn’t volunteered to go on the block multiple times?

I think my game would have definitely been different if I hadn’t volunteered so many times. Do I regret it? No. Each one had strategy behind it, and I stand by them.

Did you also plan to call out Vince and expose his game, or was that a spur-of-the-moment thing?

*laughs* I’ve had that speech locked and loaded since before he nominated me last time. That was very much premeditated, and I hope it worked.

Do you think if you hadn’t won the mystery veto, you would have gone that week?

Oh, for sure. I maybe could have pulled it out in the Blockbuster; I was the Blockbuster queen after all, but you never know. I am very grateful to have had that mystery power.

You told Ashley [Hollis] you didn’t have a final two, but who would you have taken if you made it to the finale?

I would have taken someone I could have beat to the final two.

Is there anything you would have done differently? Any regrets?

I have no regrets in my game. I made it as far as I could, as long as I could, with the people that I could. I was very adaptable. And no, I don’t have any regrets.

