‘Big Brother’ Interview: Lauren Domingue on Escaping the Block & Why Vince Chose Morgan Over Her

Lauren Domingue managed to escape the block for 10 weeks in the Big Brother house, something not many contestants do. She shared how she did that, and if she felt any betrayal from her number one ally, Vince Panaro, after he chose Morgan Pope over her.

Double Eviction Night on September 18, turned out well, at first, for Lauren, after being put on the block as a renom by Vince. She managed to get off the block during the Blockbuster on the first eviction of the night. This left her friend, Kelley Jorgenson, and her foe, Keanu Soto, on the block. She voted against Keanu after they were in a bit of a fight when she put him up the week before. But it didn’t matter because it came down to a tie, and Vince voted out Kelley.

However, on the second eviction of the night, Morgan, who wanted her out on the first eviction, won HOH and put her and Keanu back on the block. Keanu won the Power of Veto, taking himself off the block. Morgan renommed Ava Pearl, leaving the two friends on the block. In the end, Lauren was voted out in a two-to-one vote, with only Vince keeping her safe.

During her time in the house, Lauren managed to win four competitions — two Head of Households, a Veto, and a Blockbuster. This allowed her to stay in the game when she needed to, but also not put too much of a threat on her back.

She had a final two deal with Vince since day two and managed to make friends along the way, who kept her safe. But, her number one ally turned on her, leading to her eviction.

Lauren talked to TV Insider about whether she still would have taken Vince despite him putting her up, how she managed to not get nominated until week 10, and if she will pursue a relationship with Zach Cornell outside of the house.

How do you think you managed to escape the block for 10 weeks?

So, I noticed very early on that the people who were getting nominated were people who were huge competitive threats, and also people who were bigger personalities that were stirring the pot. I made it a point to only win competitions when I thought I really, really needed to to not make myself look like a threat. I tried to just give information to other people when I felt like it was necessary, rather than try to start things or be in unnecessary drama that would lead to me being on the block. *laughs*

Despite Vince putting you up, would you still have taken him to the final two? If not, who would you have taken?

I think it would have depended on how the rest of the game would have played out. I think I would have had some good arguments against Vince in the final two. He is still somebody I would have definitely considered taking.

But, at the same time, I also felt very loyal to Ava. She is somebody in the house who had never turned on me, had always been there for me, and was someone who I feel always had my best interests. It would have been a toss-up between Ava and Vince, for sure.

You had a final two deal with Vince on day two. Why do you think he chose Morgan over you in the end?

I don’t know. Ava said something that Vince had said very early on that stuck with me. That he was willing to upset the people who would forgive him rather than the people who wouldn’t. That always sat a little bit weird to me because I am somebody who would continue to forgive after he sent one of my allies home, and then put the other one on the block, and a bunch of situations that happened later.

It felt like maybe I was willing to forgive him more, so he, in that case, was willing to choose Morgan because it was easier, I guess.

Why did you listen to Vince during the White Locust competition and pick Morgan instead of Kelley? Do you think if you picked Kelley it would have gone differently?

I made a promise to Vince. He, ultimately, was the first one that got chosen. He said, “If I choose you, you have to choose Morgan next.” I looked him in the eye, gave him my word, and I wasn’t going to go against that.

I honestly don’t think anything would have been different because, well, I guess, it depends. I think that if Rachel [Reilly] would have solved the maze, I think there was a good chance that Kelley would have gone after and would have solved it as well, because she’s very strong on puzzles. So, at the end of the day, I felt like the correct thing happened. *laughs*

There seemed to be a spark between you and Zach in the house. Is that something you will pursue on the outside?

*chuckles* I don’t know. Zach is a great guy. I don’t know. Only time will tell, I guess.

