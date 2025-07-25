‘Big Brother’: Amy Bingham Shares if Aligning With Rachel Reilly Helped or Hurt Her Game

Week two of Big Brother 27 was super chaotic after Isaiah “Zae” Frederich‘s eviction last week. Five nominees went on the block, and the two that remained at the end were not the Head of Household’s original targets. So who went home, and how did the week go down?

Jimmy Heagerty won HOH and immediately targeted his nemesis, Keanu Soto. He also put up Kelley Jorgensen as his second target and Adrian Rocha as the pawn. During the HOH competition, three houseguests won powers — Soto, Jorgenson, and Mickey Lee. Two of them were flushed this week since the contestants’ lives were on the line.

Soto won the Mystery Competitor power, which allowed a former Big Brother houseguest to come into the house and compete in the Veto alongside him, giving him an extra chance to try and win. Season 20 winner and Veto beast Kaycee Clark entered the house and won the competition for Soto. He was taken down off the block, foiling Heagerty’s plan. Heagerty put up Amy Bingham in his place.

Then, Jorgensen won the Mystery Veto Power, where she had to compete by herself in a separate Veto competition. She won, taking herself down off the block. The HOH was forced to put up another nominee, and he chose Cliff “Will” Williams. So the nominees were Rocha, Bingham, and Williams.

On eviction night, Rocha guaranteed himself safety for the week by winning the BB Blockbuster competition, in which they had to put together a huge puzzle. This meant that the houseguests had to choose between voting out Bingham or Williams, two pawns that no one wanted to go home.

In a unanimous vote, Bingham went home. She called out Heagerty on her way out and gave an emotional hug to her alliance member and Season 13 winner, Rachel Reilly, who fought to save her this week.

Bingham spoke to TV Insider about being the Mastermind’s accomplice, her alliance with Rachel, and more. Here’s what she had to say.

How are you doing since you were second out?

I’m fine. It sucks to be out so early, but I had fun.

Are you able to share how the Mastermind’s accomplice twist came about?

I don’t know how much I can share, but about two days before I went into the house, I was told by someone in production that I would be the accomplice and if I completed these tasks, I would get to be the 17th houseguest. Then, I was told what the tasks were and tried not to get caught.

How did you accomplish the tasks without anyone seeing you?

I had to be very sneaky. I had to press a button on the wall, and Zach [Cornell] was coming around the corner just as I pressed it, and I thought, ‘Oh no! He saw me.’ But luckily, I didn’t get caught. I had to turn the lights out, and everyone kept asking, ‘What about the lights turning out?’ and I said, ‘The lights went out?’ and then I thought, ‘Well, maybe that’s acting too suspicious, so I was like ‘Oh yeah, that was weird.’ Then, I had to pull the candlestick upstairs for the second task. No one saw me there, thank God, but it was nerve-wracking, but I accomplished it, so I got to stay!

Did you think you were going to get caught?

I didn’t actually. I subtly pressed the button, and when everyone talked about how the lights went out, no one mentioned me. I just kept it very lowkey and tried to not freak out, and no one suspected me.

Were there more tasks to be done, or was that it?

I was just told to press the button and pull the candlestick. I don’t think I had any more tasks because then I was an official houseguest.

Accomplishing those tasks let Rachel Reilly into the house. Do you think aligning with her helped or hurt your game?

Definitely hurt. I love Rachel and will be friends with her outside this house, but aligning with her definitely didn’t help. She is just the best and so funny, but I kind of wish she had just hosted something this season, so I could have met her and become friends, but not align with her. I said before I got into the house, ‘I feel like Rachel Reilly is going to show up this season.’ But I thought it was to host a competition.

Did you know it was going to be her walking into the house?

I didn’t actually. And honestly, I wish she didn’t because my game would have been completely different.

If she hadn’t come into the house, who would have been your number one ride or die?

Well, Rachel wasn’t my number one anyway. It was Ashley [Hollis]. We formed a bond from the beginning, and I definitely would have taken Ashley to the end. But I’m so glad I met Rachel, and I think we will be friends for life. I think Ashley is in the best spot to win, and I hope she does.

What were your thoughts on the BB Blockbuster? Did you think it was hard?

Not really, but I had only gotten four hours of sleep the night before, so I think that’s why I didn’t do well. I just don’t do well at comps in general. Adrian is really good at puzzles, so I knew he had this.

And for the first competition, I was told not to win it because I was the accomplice, so I don’t know if I would have won that. I didn’t win any.

Were you shocked that you went out on a unanimous vote, especially since Rachel and Ashley pushed to save you?

They didn’t tell me they weren’t going to vote for me, but it doesn’t matter to me. The numbers don’t matter. I would have gone home anyway, even with their votes. I don’t hold anything against them. They had to do what was best for their games. So, yeah, it really didn’t affect me either way.

As you were leaving, you called out Jimmy. Why do you think he is a “snake and a liar?”

Because he is. My targets were always Jimmy and Keanu. I don’t trust one thing that comes out of Jimmy’s mouth. Before the veto ceremony, he told me that his target was Will, so I asked him why he wasn’t going to put him up since we didn’t know if Kelley’s veto was going to work, and he didn’t give me a straight answer. I don’t know what kind of person he is in real life, but in the game, he lies so much. I hope he is the next to go.

Looking back, even though it was a short time, would you have done anything differently?

Not aligned with Rachel. Like I said, I love her, but her coming into the game already put a huge target on her, and therefore, put a target on me.

Would you ever come back and play again if asked?

With a different set of houseguests, yes. Half the house I love and would love to play again with, but the other half, I just want them out. *laughs*