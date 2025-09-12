Cliffton “Will” Williams was the “most likable” person on Big Brother this season. That’s what he said in his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves. If that’s true, though, why was he voted out?

At the beginning of the season, Will was put up on the block many times as a pawn. This guaranteed that whoever was sitting next to him would go home. But now that the house was down to eight people, his fellow houseguests decided that they couldn’t win against him in the end, so he was voted out in a 3-to-2 vote. Although he didn’t win any competitions, he played an amazing social game.

Tears were shed in what was probably the most emotional eviction of Season 27. Will became the second member of the Jury and will return on the finale night to crown the winner.

Will talked with TV Insider about being the oldest houseguest this season, his London trip, his wife, whom he calls his chocolate drop, and more.

As one of the older houseguests this season, was it hard to form bonds with the younger ones? Or did you feel more like their dad/mentor?

Cliffton “Will” Williams: It was hard, at first, to form relationships with some of them. Some of that is my fault, some of it is their fault. I say some of it is my fault because I just didn’t feel that I could at times. At times, it just wasn’t working, and that was in my mental aspect of the game. Some of it was their fault because they were having the time of their life.

So, if you’re outside sunbathing, having a party, you’re not really thinking about the old people who are watching. That’s growth on their part that they’ll learn over time. I think some of them learned that over time in the house. They learned to be more inclusive of everybody.

I had several people in the house tell me I was like a dad figure to them, some of whom said it on the way out the door, some said it in the house. I appreciate that. I’m thankful some of them felt that way. That’s just being around each other for so long, and learning, sharing, and listening. I will keep that with me for a long time.

What was your reaction when Zach gave you the London trip in the prize swap veto? And are you excited to go with your chocolate drop?

Oh my God! It was an unbelievable feeling. I’ve been watching the game for a long time, and the prizes/punishments is one of my favorite comps. I know someone’s going to get screwed over, win a trip, or win cash. I had been manifesting that situation for a while, and I was like, “OK, this is my chance.” And then, with the shuffleboard, when I go on a cruise, I’m going to play a lot of shuffleboard, because we played it so many times in this game, and I didn’t do well.

Fate was what it was, and Zach [Cornell] ended up getting the London trip and gave it to me. He’s just a great kid, a great guy. Some of these things are game play, but I think, generally and truthfully, I think Zach just wanted to be really, really nice.

I was thinking that once that happened, I had tears coming out of my eyes. I’m an emotional-type dude. When it was shown on TV, I kept thinking about my wife’s reaction. We haven’t been to London. We were supposed to go to Barcelona for my birthday, but Big Brother happened. That’s going to be so much fun. The seven days in London make the 66 days in this house well worth it. I thank Zach for that. He was raised right.

You’ve been on the block before as a pawn because you’re so well-liked. Why do you think they evicted you now?

I think the game has changed because they knew I wasn’t going to go home against Amy [Bingham] and I wasn’t going to go home against Adrian [Rocha], but I did not foresee going home against Ashley [Hollis]. With Ashley and me being close in the game, and I think now in real life as well, it sucked, but I understood.

It’s just weird to go home at that given time, in that given time and space, and the reasons for being well-liked, and being a threat because of that. I was joking before, “I need to get in a fight with someone. Maybe I’ll stay a little longer.” But that’s not my nature. I’m not going to go manufacture some hate like that just for me to stay longer in the house. I play the way I played, and if being that person prevents me from being in the final two chairs, it is what it is. I can’t change that.

It’s not gameplay. It’s just me being who I am. Hopefully, America liked me. I wanted to represent my age, race, and being a soldier well. But it sucks, I’m not going to lie.

Being that you were in the military, did you expect the competitions to be as hard as they were?

I had that conversation with some people. If I were 15 years younger, I would have been killing these competitions, but I’m not. Some of those competitions would have been warmups. I’m an old soldier with bad knees and a bad back. I just wish, like Keanu [Soto] is 33 years old, I wish I were 33 in this game. At 33 years old, I was leading troops in combat in Iraq. I’m 50 now. It’s hard to compete against people I’m 30 years older than, and it showed. I felt it. I still do.

If I were 15 years younger, it would have been a different situation. I’m getting angry just thinking about it. I’d still be on the wall right now. [Shakes head.]