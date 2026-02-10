‘Big Brother 10’ Contestant Libra Thompson Suffered Stroke — Shares Photo From Hospital Bed

Another Big Brother star has suffered a medical condition. Season 10 contestant Libra Thompson shared that she suffered a stroke while attending a work conference. She shared a photo of herself in her hospital room on social media.

“Hi Friends! After being finally able to sort through it all…I would like to thank each and every one for reaching out and sending me well wishes! I unfortunately experienced a stroke event on February 1st while I was in San Antonio attending a conference. Luckily, my roommate, co-worker, and friend was there!!” Thompson wrote on Instagram on February 9.

“I would like to thank the neurologist, Dr. Roach, and all of the staff who took care of me at Methodist Metropolitan Hospital. I am most grateful that they were able to pinpoint a cause for my stroke, although it was considered a cryptogenic stroke, it was found to be due to me having a PFO—patent foramen ovale, which is a small hole in my heart.”

Thompson, from Spring, Texas, shared that she will meet with a neurologist and cardiologist who specialize in PFO. She then asked for donations because “heart surgery isn’t cheap,” and she will be taking unpaid FMLA leave. However, she didn’t share where to donate.

“All that being said I am so blessed that I am on the other side of this and I am on the mend!❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹With a grateful heart!

~Libra❤️” she ended.

Mayo Clinic defines PFO as a “hole in the heart that didn’t close the way it should after birth.” The hole is a small flap between the upper chambers of the heart called the atria. Typically, treatment is not needed, and there are no visible symptoms.

Thompson placed ninth on Season 10 and became the first member of the Jury. She won a Hawaiian vacation and $1,000 while on the CBS show. Thompson is best known for the “Keesha Birthday Fight,” where she broke the awkward silence by asking, “Does anyone want cake?”

She is not the first Big Brother player to have a medical scare recently. Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee died from complications of cardiac arrest on December 25, 2025.

