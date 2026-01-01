‘Big Brother’: Was Will Kirby In on the Mastermind Twist? — The Season 2 Winner Speaks Out

What To Know

  • Season 2 winner Will Kirby was accused of being the Mastermind behind the Season 27 twist on Big Brother, but the true Masterminds were revealed as Frankie Grande, Jessie Godderz, and Eric Stein.
  • Kirby refused to directly deny involvement in the twist, hinting at a larger, ongoing narrative and hidden connections that superfans might uncover in future seasons.
  • Although Kirby has stated he doesn’t want to compete again, he indicated he may continue to make minor appearances on the show as part of its evolving storylines.

The Mastermind significantly impacted the Big Brother game in Season 27. He took out Rachel Reilly during an elimination competition and brought in a 17th houseguest without anyone knowing who it was. At the end of the season, the identity of the Mastermind was revealed.

Season 2 winner Will Kirby was accused of being the Mastermind, but he claimed on the show that he was “framed.” Instead, the Mastermind(s) were revealed to be Frankie Grande from Season 16, Jessie Godderz from Seasons 10 and 11, and Eric Stein from Season 8.

Kirby has appeared on the reality show many times, apart from competing in Seasons 2 and 7. Season 27 saw him entering the house and being taken away after he was accused of being the Mastermind.

However, talking with TV Insider during his promotion for Celebrity Weakest Link, Kirby said “no comment” when asked to deny whether he was actually part of the twist. “I cannot comment on that,” he said. “People don’t give Big Brother enough credit for how cerebral it is.”

He then went on to say that if superfans of the show are paying attention, they will link together something bigger that will come to fruition in an upcoming season. “What I will tell you is, if you go back to COVID, and you saw that there was a neighbor, and you watch this last season, and you saw that there was a Mastermind there as the show plays out. It’s no different than any phenomenal psychological,” he said.

“Hopefully Big Brother will last long enough that you can see these little, tiny Easter eggs pieced together, and see some incredible, some incredible aspects that only a very few fans will ever get to fully understand.”

“With every story, there’s always a protagonist and an antagonist, but you will often see three different villains working together in any comic book. So, just think the neighbor, think the mastermind, and then we’ll leave an open space for us to TBD, what happens in the future. Think of it as an M. Night Shyamalan movie. Instead of it playing out in two hours, it’s going to play out over 50 years. Never been done before,” he ended. 

So, it seems that despite Kirby never wanting to return to play the game, he will show up in the future for minor appearances. As always with Big Brother, expect the unexpected.

