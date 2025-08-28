‘Big Brother’s’ Rylie Jeffries Finally Speaks Out on Katherine Woodman Controversy

After Rylie Jeffries’ exit interviews were postponed last week, the Big Brother player spoke out to multiple outlets via email about how his treatment of his showmance, Katherine Woodman, was perceived. He also touched on his reaction to how fans reacted to his behavior in the house.

Despite being loved inside the house, Rylie was not-so-loved outside. Fans saw how he aggressively talked to Katherine by telling her that they were going to get married after the season ended, that he didn’t like the tone of her voice, and more. His time in the house came to a halt in week five when the veto was used and he was put on the block by Rachel Reilly.

Rylie also lost the Blockbuster competition, leaving him and Morgan Pope on the block. In a five-to-four vote, his houseguests chose to evict him from the Big Brother house. Now that he has had some time to process everything, Rylie spoke out about basically everything.

Starting with Katherine, Entertainment Weekly noted that in their interview that many fans thought his behavior with Katherine was “controlling.” They gave him a chance to address the accusations.

“I understand how things may have come across, but I speak with passion. I love with my whole heart, and maybe that intensity was misunderstood. I would never intentionally disrespect anyone, especially Katherine,” he responded. “I respect her deeply, and she’s her own person, makes her own choices. I think some moments just don’t reflect who I truly am. My intentions have always come from a place of care and loyalty, not control.”

Speaking with Parade about the same subject, he said he didn’t see his and Katherine’s “relationship” as a “showmance.” He also didn’t think it put a target on his back. “I didn’t see it in either way. I just seen two people that fell for each other and absolutely care for each other, and that’s just what happened. Still had a chance to play the game, how we wanted to. She had her own game, and I had my own game,” Rylie told the outlet.

“We just set it aside and got to know each other on a personal level. I never met a woman who made me feel the way she made me feel, so I wasn’t worried about being a target.” Rylie went on to say that he would “protect Katherine at all costs,” so she could go as far as she could. Rylie said he never intended to make Katherine “uncomfortable or disrespected.”

“I care about her deeply, and every emotion I showed came from a place of love. Being in that house, emotions run high, and sometimes I didn’t express myself in the best way. I’m passionate, but I’m also learning. I respect boundaries, and I’m committed to growing from this experience,” Rylie said.

He also addressed why he stopped partway through the Blockbuster, how he feels about Rachel and Mickey Lee, and more. When EW asked why he locked in his Blockbuster score with over a minute left, Rylie said, “I was standing in the middle looking at both, but my attention got more focused on Morgan because she was throwing a higher score, so I was just trying to see when I needed to grab my ball or lock in my answer, and I totally lost track of Mickey behind me.”

Rylie told Parade that he was the most disappointed in himself for not taking himself off with the Blockbuster. “Have no one to blame but myself,” he said.

The professional bull rider was determined to take himself down after Rachel promised both him and Katherine safety, but went back on her word. “Rachel gave me her word — not just once, but multiple times throughout the season. She pulled me and Katherine aside and promised she’d never put either of us up, that she wanted to work with us, and that she’d never come between the showmance. So to be blindsided like that…it really hurt,” he told EW.

Rylie ended by telling that outlet that he was “heartbroken” to be misunderstood. “I’m a God-fearing, big-hearted man who wears his emotions openly. I love deeply, and I lead with kindness. It’s painful to see people online twist that into something negative,” he said.