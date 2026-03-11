Ruzek Returns to ‘Chicago P.D.’ & Gives Heartbreaking Update About His Father

What To Know Patrick John Flueger returns to Chicago P.D. in the March 11 episode after taking a leave of absence.

Patrick John Flueger returns to Chicago P.D. in the March 11 episode after a leave of absence, and with it comes an update from Ruzek on how his dad Bob (Jack Coleman) is doing.

The episode also sees Ruzek back with Intelligence, just as the unit has been enlisted for what seems like the boring part of a roundup for a meth ring: surveillance on the houses being raided the night before. But, of course, it doesn’t stay that way… Warning: Spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 14 ahead!

The episode opens with Ruzek and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) waking up in bed; she remarks that she didn’t hear him come in and asks how things went with Bob. He’s stable but didn’t know who he was at all last night, so pretty brutal, Ruzek admits. It’s going to be months, not years. “You’re a good son,” she tells him. “He’s a good dad,” he replies.

Burgess checks that he’s sure he wants to go back to work, noting that Voight (Jason Beghe) will give him more time if he needs it. But Ruzek needs to go in, he says, and he misses it.

“[Ruzek], story-wise, was taking some time to be with his father. We’ve kind of established that his father was not doing too well. And so when he comes back, we’ll learn a bit more about exactly what that looks like and what that means for him and how that’s also affecting a lot of decisions he’s trying to make right now with Burgess and for his family,” P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider. “So, he’s got a lot to deal with when he gets back. And then we’ll see [in the rest of] the season, some of that sort of play out with his father and how it affects his choices moving forward.”

There is a bit of tension when one of the schools that they’re applying to for Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) calls to double-check their address. Their daughter hasn’t even looked at the other applications, and Ruzek comments that she said that things are better at school — the other girls are nicer. But Burgess argues that better might mean more PC. As Ruzek sees it, even if she moves to another school, there are always going to be insensitive teachers and mean girls.

And when it comes up again later, Ruzek says that Makayla wasn’t interested in filling out the applications. He’ll try again, but he wonders if she’s good where she is since she says she likes her school. Burgess argues that she doesn’t know any different and they can’t let their 12-year-old kid have the final say. She also knows it’s a hard time with his dad, but Ruzek assures her they’ll figure it out since they’re good in a mess.

As for the case, Burgess brings along a rookie officer, Katy Wilson, who seems to be doing well — until it’s determined that it was friendly fire, her friendly fire, that resulted in a fellow officer dying after being shot during the aforementioned surveillance when things went sideways. At first, Katy insists she wants to remain undercover, but then she goes dark. When Burgess finds her, Katy tells her the officer’s widow called her. She said she knew she shot him and said she’s a murderer and coward — and Katy thinks it’s true. Burgess assures her it’s not, that his widow is just grieving and needs to put her anger somewhere.

Katy continues working the case and is right alongside Burgess to take down the leader of the meth ring. (The show briefly leaves Ruzek’s location up in the air after shots are fired; he’s OK.) Katy worries about freezing in the moment, but Burgess says she moved, which is what matters. “We’re just people. We should be afraid,” she points out. She also decides not to include that she hesitated in her report — only to find out that Katy has turned in her badge. She’s realized she missed feeling “safe” and decided she’s not cut out for being a cop and doesn’t want to be one.

When Burgess gets home, Ruzek shows her that Makayla filled out her school applications. She wrote that if she could go back in time, she’d go back to her old home, try to stop the bad things that happened to birth parents, and when they were safe, she’d hug them and introduce them to her other parents in Canaryville. Burgess wonders if that means that she wants to stay or go, but Ruzek doesn’t know. Burgess says that she’s always known what’s right for her — her job, Ruzek, Makayla — but it’s so hard to know what’s right for her kid.

