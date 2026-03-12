‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sneak Peek: Bruno Opens Up to Suspect After Asking Benson to Leave (VIDEO)

Sometimes talking to a suspect requires a lighter touch than yelling or demanding across the interrogation table. Such seems to be the case in the Thursday, March 12, episode of Law & Order: SVU. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek that shows Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) observing just that while Detective Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane) tries to get a young suspect to open up about what really happened.

In “Thirsty,” NBC teases, “Reports of an assault by a guest at a celebrity fan convention leads to a murder investigation. Tynan [Noma Dumezweni] presents Capt. Curry [Aimé Donna Kelly] with a career opportunity.”

Our clip, which you can watch in full below, is almost entirely Bruno talking. “Before I can talk to you, you need to verbally acknowledge that you want to talk to me,” the detective tells the suspect (guest star Nic Dantes). “I promise you I understand.” It’s not until he gets acknowledgment that he continues.

“I asked my captain to leave the room because I’m gonna share something with you that is very private to me. It’s something that I honestly think may help you,” Bruno explains as Benson watches. “When I was 15, something happened to me that changed my life. I was sexually assaulted in my bedroom by one of my mother’s friends. I was too young to process what happened, and when I began to understand it, I felt incredibly confused.” (He previously told Benson about this.)

He continues, “Why didn’t I feel lucky that she chose me? Why didn’t I appreciate the lesson? Why did I feel so Incredibly ashamed? And then pretty soon, that feeling went from shame to guilt. Like, was it my fault? Did I do something to bring this on? And then that feeling, that feeling went to anger.”

Watch the full video above for more from Bruno and to see if he’s getting through to the suspect.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC