‘Big Brother’ Interview: Ava Pearl Explains Her White Locust Pick That Led To Rachel Reilly’s Elimination

Ava Pearl was a fan favorite in the Big Brother house. Every time she went on the block, she was always the pawn, until she wasn’t.

Her fate was sealed at the final four after Morgan Pope won HOH and put her and Ashley Hollis up. Even though she tried to convince Morgan to backdoor her number one ally, Vince Panaro, once Morgan won the veto, it didn’t work. Vince evicted Ava, and she became the sixth member of the Jury.

Ava only won two competitions in the house — HOH in week five and immunity in the White Locust competition. However, with immunity came a big choice — who would compete first in the maze that would ultimately end a houseguest’s game. She chose Vince to go first, despite her allies, like Rachel Reilly, volunteering for the first spot.

Known for her eccentric fashion and funny Diary Room confessions, Ava was only voted out because she would have been too hard to beat in the end.

Ava talked to TV Insider about why she made the White Locust decision, her fashion choices, Keanu Soto‘s outburst at the veto competition, and more.

Why did you take a personal offense to Keanu saying, “I believe you have a prompt,” during his veto win?

It wasn’t so much what he said, but how he said, and how he was looking at me. It just wasn’t right. Everybody in the cast was like “That was rude as heck.” I felt like he was being rude to me, and I felt like if I did not stand up for myself, production, my fellow houseguests, would all know that it was ok to talk to me that way, and it wasn’t so *shrugs* YOLO.

Can you explain your thinking in why you chose Vince to go first in the White Locust maze and not Rachel?

There were multiple reasons. Number one, Rachel got on my nerves. *laughs*. Number two, she told me not to pick Lauren [Domingue] to go into the maze. People wanted me to pick Morgan, or stuff like that. So basically, I knew that if I picked Vinnie, there was potential for him to pick Lauren, and I wanted Lauren to go into the maze and be safe. So, by picking Vinnie, I was able to ensure Lauren’s safety without getting blood on my hands, and having Rachel be like, “Why did you pick Lauren after I told you not to?”

Didn’t know she’d go home, but ok. Oopsie.

You’ve had some memorable fashion choices. Were you happy to not get gooed for the worst wardrobe?

Yes! I was very happy to not get gooed. Thank you, America, for not finding me the absolutely worst dressed. I appreciate that.

You had overheard a few conversations while lying in the room with the bunk beds. Why do you think people don’t realize you’re there? And did you gain any valuable information?

I think people didn’t realize I was there because I was just always in bed. So, I think I sort of blended in. Me and the bed became one at some point in the Big Brother house.

Did I gain any valuable information? Yes. But most of the time, I just forgot what I heard. It all blends together at some point. I mean, yeah, but nothing that great.

