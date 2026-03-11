All eight episodes of Scarpetta, the new adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling novel series, are now streaming on Prime Video.

In the series, Kay Scarpetta (Nicole Kidman and Rosy McEwen) returns to service as the county medical examiner just as a new rash of serial murders begins, linking back to the career-making case from her past.

To grapple with it, she recruits old friend Pete Marino (Bobby Cannavale and Jake Cannavale), with whom she shares a big secret, to help her crack the case. All the while, she deals with a complicated relationship with her sister Dorothy (Jamie Lee Curtis and Amanda Righetti) and niece Lucy (Ariana DeBose), as well as a strained relationship with her husband, Benton (Simon Baker and Hunter Parrish). (Warning: Spoilers for all eight episodes of Scarpetta are below!)

In the end, she discovers that the present-day murderer is playing copycat of her case from the ’90s to impress her, and she narrowly survives an attempt on her life by the killer — by beating him to a pulp just as someone walks in to find her doing so. It’s an echo of the past, of course, as she’d previously killed the serial slaughterer from her first case, with Pete taking the blame for it.

“I feel like Marino doesn’t fully understand why he did it. I think that’s a huge crack in his self-perception, and it’s the beginning of a kind of awakening that we’ll definitely be seeing a lot more of in Season 2,” Jake Cannavale told TV Insider of that decision.

The finale also leaves Kay and Benton on the outs after he confesses to having a dark side within him and then asks her for a divorce.

“I think he asks for a divorce because I think it’s his only way of trying to control what he believes to be an untenable situation,” Simon Baker explained of his last scene in Season 1. “His way of dealing with it is to just pull the pin.”

Lucy is also heartbroken after the AI version of her dead wife Janet (Janet Montgomery) has been destroyed by… someone, we don’t yet know who; and Pete and Dorothy are also taking cover at a nearby hotel and giving each other the silent treatment. Why? Well, Dorothy isn’t altogether convinced that AI Janet wasn’t right when she said Pete is desperately in love with Kay.

Bobby Cannavale doesn’t think it’s as simple as that, though. “I think ‘in love with’ can mean a lot of different things. I think he has worked very intimately with her for over 25 years, and I think he’s very, very, very, very fond of her,” the actor said. “I think he just wants it to be simpler, like when they started, when they were really in a groove. So I think it’s more complicated than any kind of romantic love.”

Check out more of the cast’s spoilery comments about Scarpetta‘s first season and their hopes for what’s ahead in the already-in-production Season 2 in the video above!

