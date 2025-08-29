Katherine Woodman was evicted from the Big Brother house one week after her showmance partner, Rylie Jeffries. She left in a 7 to 1 vote, with only her friend Lauren Domingue throwing her a “stay” vote.

She was so close to winning the Blockbuster, but Kelley Jorgenson pulled out the win after her ball landed in the slot first. Katherine sat next to Ava Pearl, whom she said she had nothing bad to say about, but said she would win if they didn’t get her out.

Katherine only won one competition in the house this season, a Power of Veto, and she told TV Insider why she chose what she did in that competition. Her showmance with Rylie sparked fan backlash after he was seen talking aggressively to her, telling her her wants to marry her, and throwing things at her.

The Big Brother contestant also revealed after her eviction where she and Rylie stand, how she was shocked to hear of fan backlash, who she would have taken to the final two, and more.

You spent the last week in the Big Brother house without Rylie. What was life like without your number one person?

Katherine Woodman: It was definitely hard. The first two or three days, I had to cope with, essentially, my rock in the house being gone. I was crying about him being gone and wanting him to be there, to comfort me about him being gone. And that’s like an oxymoron. So that part was definitely hard, but I think I was able to kind of put it in the background. I was like, “No matter what, I’m going to see him at the end of this, whatever that entails, and I needed to move on and compartmentalize.” So I did that the best that I could.

And now that he was gone, who would have been your final two?

With him gone, my final two, Rachel and Vince. I really want to see them duke it out, and I hope that Rachel wins and Vince regrets ever protecting her.

And who would you have taken to final two?

In a perfect world, I would have taken Rylie.

But now that he was gone, who would you have taken?

Now he was gone, maybe I would have taken Ava. I could slightly respect losing to her since she’s so nice. I think I could potentially have won over Ava.

Lauren was your friend in the house. Were you kind of mad at her when she used the veto on Vince, which resulted in Rylie going up?

I felt some anger and some sadness, I think, the first 10 minutes after it, but it was another one of those situations where in the house you have to be like, “She’s still somebody I’m close to. She’s still my ally.” I know that she likely didn’t think that that was going to happen. She called a bluff, and it was a mistake, but it was the way that it was, and there wasn’t much to do about it. So I had to move on quickly from it, and I did, so I held no resentment towards her for that. I just wasn’t the happiest about it.

Why do you think that Vince chose you as a replacement nominee instead of Rachel?

I think he is playing a game where he has a lot of threats, but also can’t fully see his allies. And I think his paranoia is a little stronger than maybe some people’s in the house. So him wavering on that decision, especially after I know that there was an alliance with Rachel in the first place. I’m very surprised that he wavered at all. So I think it goes to show that he is a little bit influenced by others, and I just didn’t have quite as much influence as the numbers on the side that wanted me out.

Would you have kept him safe if he hadn’t put you up?

He wouldn’t have been one of my initial nominations, so he had a little bit of safety with me. The numbers in the house are dwindling so much that four nominees is a lot. So, as a renom, he wouldn’t have been 100% safe. He definitely would have been the main consideration.

Going back a couple of weeks to when you won the veto in the prize swap veto, what made you take that instead of money or a trip, since you weren’t on the block?

I wanted to win a veto. Technically, I still would have been a winner if I had taken money or a trip, but I wouldn’t have ever been able to say that like I had the Power of Veto, and I did not go to Big Brother to not win something and feel like I won something, and it didn’t feel like a real win without having it. So, yeah, I just really wanted the necklace.

Only Lauren voted to save you. Did any of the other votes shock you?

No, not so much. I knew it was a bit of a pipe dream to get anywhere near close to a tie. I was warned beforehand that Kelley was very strongly wavering to not vote to keep me as well, and that definitely hinted at that I might not have anybody. I honestly was kind of expecting a unanimous vote. So I appreciate the sympathy vote from Lauren. Love her.

In the house, fans kind of had a little bit of backlash with the with you and Rylie’s showmance, would you like to clear up how he treated you, or set the record straight on that?

I never felt like I was in any position that I was unhappy with him or uncomfortable or I didn’t see anything going wrong, and I am really surprised that it was taken that way. So yeah, I’m excited to talk to him and see what was going on with that, but I definitely don’t want to fan fires. I really enjoyed being in the house with him, and every good experience I had in the house is directly connected to him, and most of my bad experiences, he wasn’t even in the same room.

So, do you think you’re going to pursue a relationship, or at least a friendship after this?

I’m definitely going to see where things go and where life takes me. Rylie is a great person, and I’m excited to talk to him and also see him at some point. No matter what that looks like.

Would you come back at all for any other season if you were asked back?

Yeah, I would love to come back. I feel like I didn’t get to compete in enough competitions. That is, my biggest thing, the social aspect is kind of, so difficult in that house, and it’s really chance. But some of those comps, I was like, “Gosh, if I just done this and that and whatever.” I’m such a sore loser when it comes to actual games and competitions. So, that side of that was probably my only regret is that I didn’t get to do more. So I would do anything that involves that.

Would you want to come back with the same cast or a different cast?

I wouldn’t want to come back with the same cast. [Laughs.] I think I would enjoy switching it off. And I think every cast makes every game and season different. You really have no idea how it’s going to go. Certain personalities will be first out in one season and last out in a different one, so it really just depends.

What would you have done with the money if you had won?

I would have figured it out. I tried not to think about it, because the amount of things that you can come up with with that type of money, I think it would have made me go crazy with wanting to win so bad. And if you put too much pressure, at least if I put too much pressure on myself, it’s a little too stressful. So I probably would have started off with just paying off some loan debt from school, because I am educated, and education is not cheap.

Any last takeaways, or anything you want to say about your time in the house?

I had a really fun time, and I might have coped with humor a little too much, and it might have been taken seriously a little too much, so I’m excited to see the response to some of my more humorous comments. Other than that, it was a great experience and a great summer, and I’m glad I got to be there.