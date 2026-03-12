‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings: Which Show Made Massive Gains?

What To Know The latest ratings are in for NBC, CBS and ABC’s morning shows.

And it’s good news for one show that made massive gains year-on-year.

The latest morning news show ratings are in, and NBC News’ Today continues to hold on to the top spot in total viewers and the key Adults 25-54 demographic with massive year-on-year gains.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings, the Today show averaged 3.252 million total viewers and 660,000 demo viewers for the week of March 2. This made it the seventh consecutive week the show has led the charts.

Compared to the week prior, Today, currently hosted by Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, who has temporarily returned to the show amid Savannah Guthrie’s hiatus, was up 1 percent in total viewers and up 3 percent in the key demo. It was also up a massive 21 percent in total viewers compared to the same week in 2025, though down 1 percent in the demo.

ABC News’ Good Morning America held second place with an average of 2.985 million total viewers and 496,000 demo viewers for the week of March 2. Compared with last week, the broadcast was down 5 percent in total viewers and 5 percent in the demo; it was the only morning show to post week-to-week declines.

However, GMA, hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, was up on the same week in 2025, with total viewers up 9 percent and the demo up 4 percent. GMA was the only morning newscast to gain in the key demo year over year.

Meanwhile, CBS Mornings trailed in third with an average of 1.775 million total viewers and 278,000 demo viewers for the week of March 2. The show was flat in total viewers compared to last week but up 9 percent in the demo.

Compared to the same period last year, CBS Mornings, hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, dropped 12 percent in total viewers and 25 percent in the key demo. It was the only morning program to see declines in both measured categories year over year.

Today, Weekdays, 7a.m./6c, NBC

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a.m./6c, ABC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7a/6c, CBS