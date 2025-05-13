ABC Fall 2025-2026 New Show Trailer: ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ (VIDEO)

Brittany Sims
9-1-1: Nashville

While fans of ABC shows will have a lot to watch in the fall with their favorite shows returning, there is only one new show that is on the docket for the network. A spinoff of 9-1-1 will head to TVs this fall on 9-1-1‘s new home after 9-1-1 Lone Star ended at Fox, where the parent show used to air.

Check out the trailer below.

9-1-1: Nashville (Thursdays 9/8c)

9-1-1: Nashville is the second spinoff of 9-1-1 after Lone Star. The series stars Chris O’Donnell in the lead, who plays Captain Don Sharpe, a fire chief and rodeo rider who runs his firehouse with his son. Of his casting, showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider, “I think he actually fits into this franchise in an interesting way, and I think it’ll be fun for him, too, because he was so great on NCIS: LA... I think he’ll be able to do different things on Nashville because we all know Chris O’Donnell is also very funny.”

Fellow producer Rashad Raisani also teased, “It will still hopefully feel like our DNA, but in the same way that Lone Star was different than 9-1-1 and had its own feel, I think that if we can get this right, this will have its own feel.”

Grey’s Anatomy alum Jessica Capshaw has also joined the cast. Leann Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are the latest actresses to be added to the spinoff.

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, fall 2025, ABC

