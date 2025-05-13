Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol‘s Disney-themed night wasn’t so magical for two of the singing competition semi-finalists.

Singers John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix were announced as the Season 23 finalists on Monday night. That meant crooners Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis ended their quest to become the next American Idol.

TV Insider, along with a small group of reporters, spoke with Nalley and Artis following last night’s live broadcast to get their thoughts on their Idol journey and their plans for the future. Both were filled with nothing but thanks for having gone so far in the competition.

“I feel good,” Nalley said. “Right now, I’m just super grateful for all that has come to me.”

“I’ve got a lot of exciting things coming up,” he adds. “I’m going to hit the ground running. I’m going to keep being me. I’m going to stop singing other people’s songs, and I’m going to write my own. I’ll play those and hope that’s enough. I’m ready to take this to the next level, for sure.”

Nalley says he’s learned a good deal about himself from embarking on this journey. “Idol taught me that I can be who I want to be,” he says. “I feel now that I’ve ‘graduated,’ I’ve learned some very valuable lessons. It’s pretty amazing being in the Top 5.”

“I learned from Lin [Manuel Miranda, guest mentor] how to connect with the audience more and step into the theatrical side of things,” Nalley adds.

“I felt like I went out there and I gave it the best that I could,” Artis says. “It was such a beautiful night to be able to do a second round of Disney songs. It was so special. Getting a standing ovation for both of them was just a blessing.”

Like Nalley, Artis feels grateful to have been a semi-finalist. “I didn’t get the answer that I wanted tonight, but I’m still blessed to be in the position that I am in,” he says. “I’m just thankful that God has brought me through this journey and I got to get up there and do what I love to do in front of people that I love. I’m just excited for what come’s next.”

Artis says he’s incredibly happy he was able to performer his original songs on the show including “Out of the Blue” on Mother’s Day. “I think it was Luke [Bryan, American Idol judge] who said, ‘We usually get worried when someone does their own song,’ but when he heard I was going to this, he said, ‘Wow, I can’t wait to hear this,’” Artis says. “That’s the sort of validation that really empowers me to go forward in my artistry. I worked really hard as a song writer, but also a performer to create good material that connects with my heart and soul. To see that America really enjoyed that just fills me with gratitude. I can’t say anything beyond that.”

Artis adds that he already feels like a winner because he’s been able to perform in front of millions of American Idol viewers on a weekly basis. “That’s what every artist strives for – to have an audience,” he says.

Both semi-finalists will be back for next week’s finale. And both plan on voting for the next American Idol. Nalley’s keeping mum about who’s getting his vote. So is Artis.

“I don’t know which [finalist will get my vote],” Artis muses. “I’m going to base [my vote] on performance. I want to hear the songs. I want to see the performances. I know all of them have so much talent. I just want to see them deliver. They’ve delivered day after day. If someone makes me cry, then that person will get my vote! Let’s go!”

American Idol, Season 23 Finale, Sunday, May 18, 8/7c, ABC