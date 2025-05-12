Fox‘s fall TV schedule for the 2025-2026 season has been revealed, and it includes plenty of returning favorites and six all-new shows.

Among the shows returning to Fox for the 2025-2026 season are Doc (Season 2), Murder in a Small Town (Season 2), Animal Control (Season 4), Going Dutch (Season 2), Bob’s Burgers (Season 16), Family Guy (Season 24), The Simpsons (Season 37), Krapopolis (Season 3), and Universal Basic Guys (Season 2). Unscripted titles set to feature in the lineup are Beat Shazam (Season 8), Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (Season 4), Extracted (Season 2), The Floor (Season 4), Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24), Kitchen Nightmares (Season 3), LEGO Masters (Season 6), The Masked Singer (Season 14), Name That Tune (Season 5), Next Level Chef (Season 5), and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season 4).

Among the new titles joining the mix are the all-new drama Memory of a Killer, about a hitman with early-onset Alzheimer’s, and the previously announced event series The Faithful. Meanwhile, the network will also house a new one-hour comedy titled Best Medicine, led by Josh Charles and inspired by the global hit Doc Martin. Unscripted newbies include 99 to Beat, hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews, and Next Level Baker.

And you won’t want to miss Fox’s reinvention of the bold competition series Fear Factor with the new iteration, Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (working title). Jane Lynch will also reprise her hosting role with a refreshed celebrity version of The Weakest Link. And as previously teased, American Dad! will return to TV with an all-new season on Fox in 2026 after previously airing on TBS.

While some of these titles will not return until midseason, like The Masked Singer, stay tuned for further details in the weeks and months ahead regarding premieres. Additionally, renewals for unlisted titles loom on the horizon.

Check out Fox’s Fall 2025 schedule below.

Monday

8:00 p.m.: Name That Tune

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Weakest Link (New Series)

Tuesday

8:00 p.m.: Murder in a Small Town

9:00 p.m.: Doc

Wednesday

8:00 p.m.: The Floor

9:00 p.m.: 99 to Beat (New Series)

Thursday

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen

9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest

Friday

8:00 p.m.: Fox College Football Friday

Saturday

7:00 p.m.: Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday

7:00 p.m.: NFL on Fox

7:30 p.m.: The OT/Fox Animation Encores

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys

9:00 p.m.: Krapopolis

9:30 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers