Fox has already picked up several of its original shows for the fall 2025-2026 season — and recently announced its summer 2025 programming slate — but there’s still a lot to be announced from the network in the coming weeks.

For now, we know of at least one scripted series that won’t be back, along with a few that will.

Here’s a look at everything there is to know so far about Fox’s fall 2025-2026 TV slate, but bookmark this page for updates to come!

Renewed Fox Shows

Fox gave a whopping four more seasons to American Dad (which returns to the network after moving to TBS), Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons. Also renewed by the network are its freshman dramas Doc and Murder in a Small Town, along with its younger animated comedies Krapopolis and Universal Basic Guys.

Canceled Fox Shows

So far, the only Fox original that won’t be returning is 9-1-1: Lone Star, which concluded with its series finale in February.

Fox Shows That Haven’t Been Canceled or Renewed Yet

Still to be announced are the fates of the following Fox shows: Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, Going Dutch, The Great North, Grimsburg, and Rescue HI-Surf.

New Fox Shows

Fox hasn’t revealed a list of new series heading to the network’s slate this fall yet. However, there is one possibility worth noting. The network’s long-awaited reboot of the Baywatch series has been expected for some time, and while it could become part of Fox’s summer slate, it could also get a fall debut (especially if its other lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf isn’t coming back).

Fox Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

Fox hasn’t yet revealed its fall 2025-2026 premiere date list, but it is expected to do so in the coming weeks.

Fox Fall 2025 Schedule

Fox’s schedule for the fall 2025-2026 season should be released soon.

Fox Fall 2025 News

