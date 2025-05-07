CBS has revealed the first look at its slate of new fall shows for 2025. In addition to revealing its 2025-2026 schedule, the network dropped teaser videos for its freshman series including its trio of new spinoffs Boston Blue (an offshoot of Blue Bloods), CIA (from the world of FBI), and Sheriff Country (a Fire Country spinoff), along with its brand new comedy series DMV and music competition show The Road.

Check out first looks at all of them below.

Boston Blue (Fridays, 10:00-11:00 PM)

The Blue Bloods spinoff, focuses on Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In the new drama, Reagan takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with Detective Lena Peters (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

It is produced by CBS Studios in association with JBTV. Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis will showrun and executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed and Wahlberg will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

CIA (Mondays, 10:00-11:00 PM)

The Tom Ellis-led offshoot of FBI was greenlit by the network, despite the cancellation of two other spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. The one-hour crime drama centered on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength. CIA is a universe expansion of the FBI series.

CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. Hudgins will showrun. Eriq La Salle is set as director and as executive producer of the first episode. The series is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

DMV (Mondays, 8:30-9:00 PM)

This single-camera workplace comedy from Dana Klein is based on a short story by Katherine Heiny. The show stars Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Tony Cavalero, and Gigi Zumbado.

The Road (Sunday 9:00 to 10:00 PM)

The new singing competition series is headlined by Keith Urban, where he will sing his hits and contestants will serve as his opening acts. It is executive-produced by Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger, and David Glasser. Urban will discover the next big artist with the help of his “tour manager,” Grammy Award-winning country artist Gretchen Wilson.

A trailer has not yet been released for The Road.

Sheriff Country (Fridays, 8:00-9:00 PM)

The Fire Country spinoff stars Morena Baccarin in the lead as Sheriff Mickey Fox, who investigates crimes in Edgewater. W. Earl Brown, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver also star.