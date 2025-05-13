Here’s When ‘Will Trent’ Returns for Season 4

It’s finale night for Will Trent, and just in time for the “action movie”-style Season 3 closer, ABC has announced exactly when the crime drama will return for Season 4.

On Tuesday (May 13), as part of its Upfronts presentation, the network revealed that Will Trent will be back sometime in 2026 as a midseason premiere, meaning early in the year.

That premiere date is in keeping with the show’s previous release schedule. Both Season 1 and Season 3 were January premieres, and the abbreviated (due to the Hollywood strikes) Season 2 launched in February of its release year. So, chances are, we’ll see Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) getting suited up for some more of his unique murder mystery-solving adventures in January 2026.

Will Trent was renewed for Season 4 well ahead of the finale. The series has proven to be a steady ratings earner at 4.6 million viewers on average, which is an increase from Season 2’s viewership. Plus, the network touted in March that the total viewers for its live audience and streamers on Hulu is above 10 million per episode.

Will Trent concludes Season 3 with Tuesday night’s finale, titled, “Listening to a Heartbeat.” The episode will pick up on the cliffhanger left by last week’s episode, which found the city of Atlanta facing a bioterrorism attack, with Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), Nico (Cora Lu Tran), Seth (Scott Foley), and Betty trapped in the overwhelmed hospital as it went on lockdown. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) had a decision to make about whether she wants to keep the baby after her unexpected pregnancy.

About the finale, coshowrunner Daniel T. Thomsen told TV Insider, “This is the biggest episode that we have ever undertaken, just in terms of resources that we’re putting into it. It really does feel like an action movie. And so I think that what we’re trying to do is give people an event episode of Will Trent that we have not done before in three seasons.”

However, Thomsen also promised some more of the character drama elements that fans have come to know and love about the showing, promising all of the big set pieces were presented “without losing the emotional connection to those characters and [while] making sure that, even though the entire city is in jeopardy and lives are in the balance, that there’s also plenty of opportunities so often feel.”

The official description for Season 3’s finale is, “Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family.”

Will Trent, Season 3 finale, May 13, 8/7c, ABC