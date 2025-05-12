St. Denis Medical , The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins , and Brilliant Minds

The TV schedule for NBC‘s 2025-2026 season is shaping up as the network revealed what returning favorites are among the fall lineup, as well as revealing new titles set to join the mix.

NBC is beginning an 11-year agreement to air NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games. While Peacock will livestream national Monday night games, NBC and the streamer will broadcast Tuesday nights beginning in October. In February 2026, NBC will host Sunday Night Basketball. Additionally, sports fans will be able to catch Sunday Night Football in the fall.

The network has also officially greenlit 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock‘s The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, a new comedy following a disgraced former football player (Tracy Morgan) who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image. Daniel Radcliffe also stars. No premiere date or window is currently set for the freshman series.

Meanwhile, as part of NBC’s rolling development cycle, the network is currently focusing on two pilots for potential pickup, including Stumble from Trial & Error duo Jeff and Liz Astrof, as well as an untitled project from Sierra Teller Ornelas. If picked up to series, these shows could air in the 2025-2026 season.

As for returning comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical, they’ll return to the network with their second seasons in November. St. Denis Medical will move to Mondays, and Happy’s Place will remain on Fridays.

In addition to previously announced renewals for Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, along with One Chicago‘s trio of Dick Wolf hits Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, NBC has also renewed Brilliant Minds and The Hunting Party for second seasons that will air this fall.

The Voice will also be back this fall with all-star coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire guiding an all-new group of up-and-coming talent. Also on the competition side of things, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon sees The Tonight Show host open up a marketing agency to fill with the most creative and competitive go-getters he can find.

And don’t miss the eight-episode TV event Surviving Earth, which revisits cataclysmic moments from the planet’s history. Other event programming includes returning favorites like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The National Dog Show Presented by Purina, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Check out NBC’s current Fall 2025 schedule below, and stay tuned for updates in the months ahead.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Voice

10:00 p.m.: Brilliant Minds

Tuesdays

September

8:00 p.m.: The Voice

9:00 p.m.: On Brand With Jimmy Fallon (New Series)

October

8:00 p.m.: NBA

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: The Hunting Party

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: On Brand With Jimmy Fallon

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Saturdays

7:00 p.m.: Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)