Fall 2025 TV: Everything to Know About the New Season on Broadcast

The major broadcast TV networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC — are steadily revealing their upcoming slates for the fall 2025-2026 season in television, and there will be a lot of returning favorites and even a few new originals.

Here’s a look at everything to know about broadcast TV this fall.

ABC

The network renewed the vast majority of its original series for the fall season — with one major exception, for now. While fans of perennial drama favorites like 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, and Will Trent will return for additional seasons, we don’t yet know the fate of freshman medical dramedy Doctor Odyssey.

Meanwhile, the network is also presenting at least one new series: 9-1-1: Nashville, a spinoff featuring Chris O’Donnell in the lead.

Find out more about ABC’s fall 2025 plans right here.

CBS

CBS is adding a plethora of new spinoffs to round out its fall 2025 schedule, including Boston Blue, a spinoff of Blue Bloods, CIA, an offshoot of FBI, and Sheriff Country, a spinoff of Fire Country. The show is also introducing workplace comedy DMV and new music competition series The Road.

The network will see the return of several of its already-existing shows, but there were some major cancellations, too; among the axed shows that won’t return for the fall are The Equalizer, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Poppa’s House, The Summit, and S.W.A.T.

The full details of CBS’s fall 2025 slate can be found at this link.

Fox

Animation Domination will continue to be a defining factor of Fox’s fall slate, as the network has given multi-season renewals to its biggest adult animated comedies, American Dad (which returns to the network after moving to TBS), Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons. The fate of many of its scripted series remains uncertain, though, and we don’t yet know what, if any, new additions will be heading to the network, either.

Check out everything we do know about Fox’s fall 2025 lineup right here.

NBC

One Chicago fans can expect their favorite first responder shows to continue without interruption this fall, as the Dick Wolf shows are renewed for more seasons. However, there are still quite a few favorites that have yet to be canceled or renewed, and details about what new might be ahead on the network are still slim.

Get more details about NBC’s fall 2025 plans at this link.