‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Confirms Ryan Seacrest as Host – Is Vanna White Staying On?

Brittany Sims
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest is adding another job to his resume. ABC confirmed on Tuesday, May 13, that Season 6 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be hosted by him after their renewal announcement.

The game show is also moving to a different night after five seasons. This will be the first time Seacrest hosts the celebrity version as Pat Sajak spun the wheel one last time on Season 5. His last season premiered on Wednesday, April 30.

On the premiere, Pat Sajak poked fun at himself by joking about him retiring and then coming back for one last season. “Now let me explain something. I was going to be one of the celebrities playing this season. Unfortunately, our casting folks found a lot of funnier people, so I’m back to hosting. It’s been a while but it’s like riding a bike except I don’t have to wear spandex,” he said.

Vanna White will join Ryan Seacrest for the new season as well. She currently cohosts with Sajak and has since Season 1.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debuted on Thursdays in Season 1. It then moved to Sunday nights for Seasons 2 and 3. Seasons 4 and 5 aired the game show on Wednesday nights, all on ABC. Now, it’s getting another schedule change.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White will cohost on Friday nights at 8/7c in the fall. A premiere date has not yet been announced. 20/20 will air for two hours directly after Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The game show will be one hour long and stream the next day on Hulu.

Seacrest takes the reigns after Pat Sajak announced his retirement after Season 41 of the syndicated game show. However, the long-time host announced that he wouldn’t be going away too quickly as he took one last spin on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 5. But, now he is passing on the reigns.

The contestants on Season 5 include Rainn WilsonEllie Kemper, and Oscar Nuñez of The Office, Josh GadJustin Long, and Rachael Harris of New Girl, and Sam RichardsonRandall Park, and Matt Walsh of VeepTiffany Haddish and Regina Hall of Girls Trip are also playing, as well as Joe ManganielloKatharine McPheeAndrew RannellsPete Holmes, and Cameron Brink.

The Season 6 lineup has not yet been announced.

Aside from WoF and the celebrity version, Seacrest also hosts American Idol and his radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 6, Fridays, this fall

