Bob’s Burgers will be serving up more food when it returns for Season 16. The animated series is part of Fox‘s “animation domination” that was renewed for multiple seasons.

Bob’s Burgers is a sitcom that follows the Belcher family, who runs the restaurant with the same name. Read on for everything we know about Season 16 and beyond.

For how many more seasons is Bob’s Burgers renewed?

Bob’s Burgers has four more seasons under its belt, taking it up to Season 19, in the 2028-2029 schedule.

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series,” 20th Television head Marci Proietto said in a statement. “We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come.”

When will Season 16 of Bob’s Burgers premiere?

Fans can watch a new season of the sitcom in the fall. New episodes of Season 15 will continue on Thursday, May 29, at 8/7c.

What can fans expect in Season 16?

Fox teased, “Linda forces everyone to go on a family walk; Tina, Gene, and Louise strike it rich in the illegal snack business at school; The Belchers have a wild night at a casino; and Linda learns more about her late grandfather than she wanted to know.”

Who is in the cast of Bob’s Burgers?

Bob’s Burgers has five main characters. Their voice actors are H. Jon Benjamin (Bob, Jimmy Pesto Jr.), John Roberts (Linda, Bob’s wife), Dan Mintz (Tina, Linda, and Bob’s oldest daughter), Eugene Mirman (Gene, Bob and Linda’s only son), Kristen Schaal (Louise, the youngest child), and Larry Murphy (Teddy, a Bob’s Burger customer).

Is there a Bob’s Burgers Season 16 trailer?

Not yet.

Where can you watch seasons of Bob’s Burgers?

Fans can watch past seasons on Hulu. The new season will be aired on Fox.

Bob’s Burgers, Sundays, 9/8c; Thursdays, starting May 29, Fox