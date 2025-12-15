This fall, there were dozens of fan-favorite shows returning to the big four broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Some were relative newcomers aiming to avoid a sophomore slump; some came in having already been on the bubble, looking for a bounce; a few were solid performers that moved airing nights; and others were perennial procedurals that seem to be permanent fixtures of the fall TV schedule.

In all cases, the future of these shows greatly depends on ratings. How a show performs with audiences is the ultimate make-or-break for any network, so if you’re wondering where your favorite fall returnees are doing and what that might mean for their futures, here’s a look at all of the returning shows in fall 2025 and where they might stand. (And find out about all of the new shows right here.)

This list does not include those shows that have been previously renewed for the 2026-2027 season, including Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, FBI, The Floor, Ghosts, Krapopolis, The Simpsons, Survivor, and The Voice. It also does not include shows that are ending in their current seasons, like The Neighborhood.