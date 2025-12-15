Fall 2025’s Returning Shows: Which Will Be Renewed & Canceled?

This fall, there were dozens of fan-favorite shows returning to the big four broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Some were relative newcomers aiming to avoid a sophomore slump; some came in having already been on the bubble, looking for a bounce; a few were solid performers that moved airing nights; and others were perennial procedurals that seem to be permanent fixtures of the fall TV schedule.

In all cases, the future of these shows greatly depends on ratings. How a show performs with audiences is the ultimate make-or-break for any network, so if you’re wondering where your favorite fall returnees are doing and what that might mean for their futures, here’s a look at all of the returning shows in fall 2025 and where they might stand. (And find out about all of the new shows right here.)

This list does not include those shows that have been previously renewed for the 2026-2027 season, including Bob’s BurgersFamily GuyFBIThe FloorGhosts, KrapopolisThe SimpsonsSurvivor, and The Voice. It also does not include shows that are ending in their current seasons, like The Neighborhood.

'20/20' ABC - David Muir and Deborah Roberts
ABC

20/20

Premiered: Friday, September 25

Prediction: A staple of ABC for almost 50 years, the primetime news program has brought figures such as Diane Sawyer, Charles Gibson, and Sam Donaldson into our homes to deliver the day’s top stories. Currently anchored by journalists David Muir and Deborah Roberts, it’s hard to imagine primetime without it—though stranger things have happened. As of now, however, there is no indication that the ABC news program is in danger of being canceled.

Average (nine episodes): 0.17 rating, 2.3 million viewers – Erin Maxwell

48 HOURS Correspondents, Peter Van Sant, Anne-Marie Green, Erin Moriarty, and Natalie Morales. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS News©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Michele Crowe / CBS

48 Hours

Premiered: Saturday, September 27

Prediction: TV and 48 Hours go hand-in-hand. Even with some unrest at CBS, it’s likely this show will make yet another comeback.

Average (seven episodes): 0.12 rating, 2.023 million viewers – Amanda Bell

60 MINUTES Correspondents, Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, and Anderson Cooper.
Jai Lennard / CBS News

60 Minutes

Premiered: Sunday, September 28

Prediction: Returning. Even though the show has become the center of some political unrest, it’s still a top-tier performer and a television news mainstay.

Average (nine episodes): 0.97 rating, 9.351 million viewers – Amanda Bell

9-1-1 - “Family History” - Athena must revisit a painful part of her past when answering a call for help. Meanwhile, the 118 takes a big step forward. THURSDAY, NOV. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) RYAN GUZMAN, OLIVER STARK, KENNETH CHOI, AISHA HINDS, ANIRUDH PISHARODY
Disney / Christopher Willard

9-1-1

Premiered: Thursday, October 9

Prediction: Even with a non-negligible dropoff of 12% from Season 8, 9-1-1 is still a hot commodity for ABC and will almost certainly come back for another season of first responding fun. 

Average (six episodes): 0.33 rating, 3.897 million viewers – Amanda Bell

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Game Night” - Gregory steps in to host game night at his apartment. Mr. Johnson, Ava, Barbara and Melissa head to the DMV to renew their licenses. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:30-9:02 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

Premiered: Wednesday, October 1

Prediction: Quinta Brunson’s acclaimed sitcom, which humorously highlights the challenges of the American public school system, saw a slight dip in Season 5, with its average rating slipping from 0.35 to 0.32. Even so, the show’s strong popularity, awards recognition, and Brunson’s established long-term story plans make a Season 6 seem not only possible, but likely.

Average (six episodes): 0.32 rating, 2.6 million viewers – Erin Maxwell

Phil Keoghan
CBS

The Amazing Race

Premiered: Thursday, September 25

Prediction: CBS has not confirmed plans for the future of the show yet, but Season 39 was reportedly filmed in the fall of 2025.

The Amazing Race is not on CBS’s winter schedule, so it’s unclear when the episodes will air, but count on this one to return.

Average (nine episodes): 0.26 rating, 2.314 million viewers – Alyssa Norwin

Alfonso Ribeiro
Disney/John Fleenor

America's Funniest Home Videos

Premiered: Sunday, September 28

Prediction: AFV won’t be going anywhere. While it hasn’t officially been renewed yet, it’s a Sunday night staple on ABC, and will likely continue that way.

Average (eight episodes): 0.28 rating, 3.730 million viewers– Alyssa Norwin

Dancing With the Stars 2025 finale
Disney/Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars

Premiered: Tuesday, September 16

Prediction: Dancing With the Stars isn’t going anywhere.

While the show has not been officially renewed yet, the ratings were way up this season and consistently increased most weeks. Season 34 premiered with 5.38 million viewers and a 1.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, but ended with 7.221 million viewers and a 1.50 rating.

Average (10 episodes): 1.26 rating, 6.211 million viewers – Alyssa Norwin

BRILLIANT MINDS --
Pief Weyman / NBC

Brilliant Minds

Premiered: Monday, September 22

Prediction: This medical drama was already one of NBC’s lowest-rated shows to score a renewal, so unfortunately, we think the even more ailing ratings for Season 2 spell bad news for the show’s future, barring some kind of major viewership turnaround.

Average (nine episodes): 0.15 rating, 2.033 million viewers – Amanda Bell

Sebastian Maniscalco, Meghan Trainor and Taye Diggs
Disney/Eric McCandless

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Premiered: Friday, September 26

Prediction: Chances are, we’ll see another installment of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Season 6 ratings were consistent with the last couple of seasons, which bodes well for the game show’s future.

Average (eight episodes): 0.29 rating, 2.741 million viewers – Alyssa Norwin

CHICAGO FIRE --
Peter Gordon/NBC

Chicago Fire

Premiered: Wednesday, October 1

Prediction: Unless the ratings burn out for some reason, NBC’s Chicago Fire will continue to remain strong, along with the other entries in the network’s “One Chicago” franchise. The premiere nabbed 5.3 million viewers in the 18-49 demo with an average audience of 5.1 million for the season, making Season 16 highly probable.

Average (seven episodes): 0.34 rating, 5.08 million viewers – Erin Maxwell

CHICAGO MED --
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med

Premiered: Wednesday, October 1

Prediction: Currently in Season 11, Chicago Med is one of NBC’s highest-rated scripted shows in primetime, so it is doubtful that this long-running and much-beloved medical series will be canceled anytime soon. Season 12 looks like a sure thing.

Average (seven episodes): 0.35 rating, 5.35 million viewers – Erin Maxwell

CHICAGO P.D. --
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago P.D.

Premiered: Wednesday, October 1

Prediction: Though Chicago P.D. is usually the lowest-rated members of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise, it still pulls its own with a season average of 0.29 as 4.14 million folks tune in on average to watch the 13th season of the cop drama (not including further delayed or streaming viewing). Its chances of survival are high, unless other wild card factors get in the way (economy, casting issues, etc.).

Average (seven episodes): 0.29 rating, 4.19 million viewers – Erin Maxwell

DATELINE NBC -- Dateline Gallery Season 33 -- Pictured:(l-r) Josh Mankiewcz,
Miller Mobley/NBC

Dateline

Premiered: Friday, September 25

Prediction: NBC’s longest-running primetime show has been covering current events since 1992. Hosted by Lester Holt and joined by correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, and Blayne Alexander, Dateline remains a solid performer for NBC and Peacock, as the “granddaddy of true crime” should see its 37th season.

Average (nine episodes): 0.18 rating, 2.13 million viewers- Erin Maxwell

DOC: L-R: Molly Parker in the Winter Premiere of
Fox

Doc

Premiered: Sunday, September 14

Prediction: With so few scripted series at Fox, this one was almost safe by default, but adding in the decent ratings bump it’s enjoyed in Season 2, it’s all green flags for Doc to return for Season 3.

Average (eight episodes): 0.25 ratings, 2.476 million  – Amanda Bell

Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 5, 'Poetic Justice'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

Premiered: Sunday, October 12

Prediction: Elsbeth Season 3 is CBS’s 12th-rated scripted show this season. Like Matlock, its rating average is lower than other shows on the network, but its audience size is bigger. It’s a steady performer in the Thursday 10/9c time slot, and CBS continued its 20-episode order in Season 3 after Season 2’s success, indicating its continued investment in The Good Wife spinoff. We predict a Season 4 renewal.

Average (seven episodes): 0.19 rating, 3.847 million viewers — Kelli Boyle

“Who Owns the Dirt” – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured (L-R): Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS

Fire Country

Premiered: Friday, October 17

Prediction: Its spinoff, Sheriff Country, has already been renewed, and it’s almost certain that this one will be, too, even with a notable 10% dip in ratings for Season 4 so far.

Average (six episodes): 0.21 rating, 3.821 million viewers – Amanda Bell

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Premiered: Thursday, October 16

Prediction: As CBS’s second-highest rated scripted series, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage maintains the Young Sheldon and Big Bang Theory faithfuls who have been along for the ride, while also bringing in fresh eyes for this latest chapter in the universe.  The likelihood of a Season 3 renewal feels imminent.

Average (six episodes): 0.38 rating, 5.36 million viewers. — Meaghan Darwish

Peg Munson and Mel Owens
Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor

Premiered: Wednesday, September 24

Prediction: Chances are, ABC will bring The Golden Bachelor back for another go.

Even though ratings were way down from Season 1, the network is pretty devoted to Bachelor Nation shows, and Golden has been a welcome addition to the franchise.

Average (eight episodes): 0.19 rating, 2.183 million viewers – Alyssa Norwin

GREY’S ANATOMY - “When I Crash” - Grey Sloan takes in patients following a catastrophic bus accident. Teddy and Owen have an awkward encounter, and Richard tests Bailey’s patience. THURSDAY, NOV. 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) CHANDRA WILSON
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Grey's Anatomy

Premiered: Thursday, October 9

Prediction: Despite a literally explosive cliffhanger to build interest in Season 22, the ratings  have been disappointing, continuing with the steep drop-off that accompanied the show’s move to the 10/9c hour in Season 21. It probably won’t be canceled after this season, since it’s still a network icon, but it might be a season away from the finish line. 

Average (six episodes): 0.20 rating, 2.163 million viewers – Amanda Bell

HELL'S KITCHEN: Gordon Ramsay in the
Fox

Hell's Kitchen

Premiered: Thursday, September 25

Prediction: Gordon Ramsay’s flagship show isn’t going anywhere. At this point, the celebrity chef is one of the central faces of the network, so this show is a mainstay for the foreseeable future.

Average (nine episodes): 0.23 rating, 1.654 million viewers – Amanda Bell

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in 'High Potential' Season 2
Disney / Bahareh Ritter

High Potential

Premiered: Tuesday, September 16

Prediction: High Potential continues to be one of ABC’s strongest performers week to week, maintaining its audience on a linear scale as well as via streaming. We’d be shocked if the show wasn’t renewed for Season 3.

Average (seven episodes): 0.34 rating, 4.19 million viewers. — Meaghan Darwish

LAW & ORDER --
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order

Premiered: Thursday, September 25

Prediction: The flagship Law & Order series premiered Season 25 to good ratings with 2.8 million viewers, though not as robust as its sister show SVU, but solid enough to reaffirm its staying power as it maintained its audience across both network broadcasts and streaming platforms.

Average (eight episodes): 0.22 rating, 3.51 million viewers – Erin Maxwell

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT --
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Premiered: Thursday, September 25

Prediction: Season 27 premiered on NBC to 3.04 million viewers as Kelli Giddish returned as Sergeant Amanda Rollins. Fans rejoiced and showed their approval by making SVU a top performer for NBC, leading to its renewal for this season and solidifying its place as a network staple.

Average (eight episodes): 0.28 rating, 3.58 million viewers – Erin Maxwell

Skye P. Marshall and Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 6, 'Harm Reduction'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matlock

Premiered: Sunday, October 12

Prediction: Matlock Season 1 was one of CBS’s highest-rated shows in Fall 2024 and scored the first renewal of that season. It’s fallen to No. 6 in Season 2, but it’s still maintaining strong weekly viewership. Its ratings average in the 18-49 demo is lower than other CBS scripted programming, but its audience is bigger than shows with higher ratings and ones that have already been renewed, such as Boston Blue. We predict a Season 3 renewal.

Average (six episodes): 0.28 rating, 4.838 million viewers — Kelli Boyle

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in the
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Murder in a Small Town

Premiered: Tuesday, September 23

Prediction: We think the series will get another round at Fox. Why? Well, it’s one of the few scripted series left on the network, and even though it’s a middle-of-the-road performer, it’s got a steady and devoted fanbase and enjoyed a growth in average viewership in Season 2. Plus, the producers have laid out some detailed plans for what’s next with its compelling leads.

Average (eight episodes): 0.16 rating, 2.204 million viewers – Amanda Bell

NAME THAT TUNE: Host Jane Krakowski in the NAME THAT TUNE Season Finale
Lorraine O’Sullivan / Fox

Name That Tune

Premiered: Monday, September 15

Prediction: It’ll be back. With the mix of celebrities and non-famous people, Name That Tune falls 13th overall for fall shows and has brought in good ratings. The game show returned in 2021 with just celebrities, due to COVID, but with the mix of civilians, more people can audition and take home cash prizes.

Average (nine episodes): 0.82 rating with an average of 1.05 million viewers. – Brittany Sims

“Stolen Moments” – When a man is shot by the Secret Service outside the vice president’s official residence, NCIS is aided in the case by a new member of the team: an AI chatbot being beta-tested by the Department of Justice, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 9 Pictured (L-R): Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sonja Flemming / CBS

NCIS

Premiered: Tuesday, October 14

Prediction: Now in its 23rd season — and back to its usual spot on Tuesday nights — this show is as safe as anything on CBS’s schedule. 

Average (six episodes): 0.32 rating, 5.520 million viewers – Amanda Bell

“End of the Road” – When Lala’s favorite CI is shot, the team joins forces with Oceanside PD to determine who was behind the attack. Also, Franks visits his brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) at the compound, and Gibbs’ relationship with Diane is tested when she gets a job in Los Angeles, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Austin Stowell. Photo: Greg Gayne/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Greg Gayne / CBS

NCIS: Origins

Premiered: Tuesday, October 14

Prediction: With a decent uptick in ratings for Season 2 and a perennial anchor in its parent show, count on this one to keep moving forward, too. 

Average (six episodes): 0.25 ratings, 4.111 million viewers – Amanda Bell

“Turkey Shoot” – When an American sailor accused of murder is shot dead, the team discovers he was the subject of a popular true-crime podcast and investigates whether a superfan took justice into their own hands, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ L-R:Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey and Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey in NCIS: Sydney episode 8, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+
Daniel Asher Smith / Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney

Premiered: Tuesday, October 14 

Prediction: NCIS: Sydney was meant to be an across-the-pond-only affair until the dual Hollywood strikes made it a must-have for CBS. Since then, it’s been renewed twice. However, a steep dropoff in viewership might just make this an easy cut for CBS, which has seen some other major changes. 

Average (six episodes): 0.16 rating, 2.851 million viewers – Amanda Bell

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1891 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, December 6, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Will Heath / NBC

Saturday Night Live

Premiered: Saturday, October 4

Prediction: After Season 50, there was good reason for SNL fans to wonder if the show might call it a night, so to speak, after that landmark. However, at this point, there’s no reason to think it won’t just continue on in perpetuity — or, at least, as long as Lorne Michaels is still up for it.

Average (six episodes): 0.625 rating, 4.175 million viewers – Amanda Bell

SHARK TANK - “1708” - ’Tis the season for holiday cheer, but will the Sharks be in the giving spirit? Entrepreneurs present seasonal offerings in hopes of fa-la-la-landing an investment deal with the Sharks. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10 (9:02-10:02 p.m.) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) DAYMOND JOHN, DANIEL LUBETZKY
Disney / Christopher Willard

Shark Tank

Premiered: Wednesday, September 24

Prediction: The move to Wednesday nights was a risky move on ABC’s part, since the show had been airing on Fridays for quite some time. So far, it has not paid off, with a 44% drop in average viewership season over season. Still, it’s hard to see ABC giving up on it at this time… it just might go back home to Friday nights in Season 18.

Average (six episodes): 0.15 rating, 1.567 million viewers – Amanda Bell

SHIFTING GEARS - “Nutcracker” - This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt and Eve are on thin ice, Gabe enlists Riley to help Amelie impress his mom, and Carter seeks help with his “promposal.” Pamela Adlon guest stars. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Raymond Liu) TIM ALLEN
Disney / Raymond Liu

Shifting Gears

Premiered: Wednesday, October 1

PredictionShifting Gears will most likely return for Season 3 on ABC. The show left fans with many questions during its mid-season finale, and there are still more stories to tell. Shifting Gears was ABC’s highest-rated show in Season 1.

Average (six episodes): 0.34 ratings, 3.87 million viewers – Brittany Sims

Gia Giudice and Kody Brown
Pete Dadds/ FOX

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Premiered: Thursday, September 25

Prediction: This could be a show on the chopping block for Fox.

Ratings were down from Season 3, although they did stay consistent throughout all nine episodes, which could give it a shot at renewal.

Average (nine episodes): 0.17 rating, 1.187 million viewers – Alyssa Norwin

Allison Tolman and Wendi McLendon-Covey
Justin Lubin / NBC

St. Denis Medical

Premiered: Monday, November 3

Prediction: NBC’s medical comedy series brings the funny, but are enough laughs being delivered to keep St. Denis Medical around? As one of the lower-rated scripted series on the network, it’s uncertain where the series stands, but we’re keeping hope alive for Season 3.

Average (five episodes): 0.31 rating, 2.33 million viewers. — Meaghan Darwish

“Good Trouble” – When Colter’s old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could’ve imagined, Sunday, Dec. 14 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT). Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Tracker

Premiered: Sunday, October 19

Prediction: Tracker was the top-rated network show for all of the 2024-2025 season, so it was already pretty much a guarantee to earn an easy renewal — and it’s building on that momentum in Season 3. This one’s definitely, 1000% going to get renewed. 

Average (six episodes): 1.36 rating, 8.102 million viewers – Amanda Bell

WATSON - “Lucky” - While visiting another hospital, Watson becomes convinced that a coma patient is suffering from locked-in syndrome and has been mistaken for a coma patient for over a decade. After the patient is transferred to UHOP for treatment, he shocks the team with chilling messages. Meanwhile, Sherlock is back in town and is staying with Watson, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Monday, Nov. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured (L-R): Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Colin Bentley/CBS

Watson

Premiered: Monday, October 13, 2025

Prediction: Last year, Watson ranked among CBS’s highest-rated scripted series, but its move to Monday nights might have hurt the Sherlock Holmes-offshoot significantly as it competed with NBC’s Brilliant Minds. The Morris Chestnut–led drama fell from a 0.37 average in Season 1 to a 0.14 in the 18–49 live ratings across October and November. If it keeps up the sagging pace, a Season 3 will not seem likely.

Average (seven episodes): 0.14 rating, 2.4 million viewers – Erin Maxwell

