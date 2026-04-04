What To Know Eugene Mirman, comedian and Bob’s Burgers voice actor, survived a fiery car crash in New Hampshire and expressed deep gratitude to first responders and hospital staff for saving his life.

The crash occurred when Mirman’s car hit a toll plaza and caught fire, with New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte and her security detail helping to rescue him from the vehicle.

Mirman, known for his humor, reassured fans he is recovering and thanked everyone for their support, while joking about his unconventional way of reducing screen time.

Days after surviving a fiery car crash last week, comedian and Bob’s Burgers voice actor Eugene Mirman is sharing his thanks to fans and first-responders alike.

“Hello everyone! Thank you so much for all the well wishes, love, and kind messages from friends and strangers,” Mirman wrote on Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of himself using a bandaged hand to hold up artwork reading “Life is an adventure.”

Mirman expressed his gratitude to the do-gooders who came to his aid. “I am extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car and to the warm, kind, and talented staff at the hospital that cared for me and got me on the mend! I am thankful beyond words to be here and doing relatively alright, all things considered.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugene Mirman (@eugenemirman)

And Mirman’s sense of humor also survived the scary incident. “I don’t have my phone, so haven’t been online much. I do not recommend my method of decreasing screen-time,” he wrote. “If you’re a friend who sent a kind, loving message, you should know that it was hard to not respond with, ‘I’d love to be on your podcast.’ I love you all and please take care of yourselves, Eugene.”

Mirman’s 2026 Lucid Gravity car crashed into a toll plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 31, according to a New Hampshire Division of State Police news release. 9-1-1 callers reported that the car had caught fire and that Mirman — referred to in the news release by Yevgeny Mirman, his birth name — appeared to be trapped inside.

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte and her security detail came upon the scene of the crash, and a state trooper assigned to Ayotte’s detail helped pull Mirman from the car. The governor joined other witnesses in assisting the trooper’s efforts, and she shared a Facebook post about the crash later that day.

Mirman has voiced Gene Belcher on Bob’s Burgers since the animated Fox show’s 2011 premiere, and he also played Yvgeny in the Adult Swim show Delocated. His latest comedy special, Eugene Mirman: Here Comes the Whimsy, debuted in February on the streaming service Veeps.