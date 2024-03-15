The luckiest day of the year is almost here. That’s right, St. Patrick’s Day is on the way, which means folks across the world are ready to raise a toast to those sneaky leprechauns, four-leaf clovers, and pots-o-gold.

Though this moment of green-soaked bacchanalia isn’t the most obvious cause for small-screen celebration, there have still been plenty of excellent TV tributes to the Irish holiday. So if you’re looking for a new way to celebrate the occasion, grab a pint and hit play on these essential St. Patrick’s Day television episodes.