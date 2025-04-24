Fox Summer 2025 TV Premiere Dates: Gordon Ramsay’s New Show, Animation Domination & More

Fox has revealed its summer 2025 premiere schedule, and it’s full of adult animated comedies, game shows, and, well, the de facto food king of the network Gordon Ramsay.

First up is the premiere of LEGO Masters Season 5 on Monday, May 19, at 8/7c. Will Arnett returns as host, and challenges include a masquerade party and a colossal wedding cake challenge.

Then, MasterChef returns (with a new judging lineup, as Ramsay and Joe Bastianach are joined by Tiffany Derry) for Season 15 on Wednesday, May 21. The subtitle for the season is MasterChef: Dynamic Duos, and the show will, for the first time, feature pairs of home cooks competing together, including romantic couples, mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends, and even exes. It’ll air at 8/7c on the network.

It’ll be a double day of Gordon Ramsay fun on May 21 as well, as it also marks the launch of his newest series for the network, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, which also premieres on May 21 at 9/8c. (It’s his 10th show for the network, after Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live US, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Hotel Hell, The F Word, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back, and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.) In it, Ramsay will sneak into restaurants after hours with a blacklight to investigate the major issues that are causing them to fail and then take drastic measures to try and save them.

On Thursday, May 29, the network will feature new episodes of four “Animation Domination” series: Bob’s Burgers, Grimsburg, Family Guy, and The Great North, airing from 8/7c to 10/9c. Of what’s ahead on Bob’s Burgers, Fox teased, “Linda forces everyone to go on a family walk; Tina, Gene, and Louise strike it rich in the illegal snack business at school; The Belchers have a wild night at a casino; and Linda learns more about her late grandfather than she wanted to know.” Then, for Grimsburg, we’ll see “roles get reversed in Flute and Summers’ partnership after male sex workers start turning up dead. Also, in order to win this year’s Undies Award for best undercover operation, Flute infiltrates the Preggo crime family, and memories are sparked when Grimsburg PD cleans an evidence locker.” On Family Guy‘s new episodes, “Lois becomes the leader of a group of mothers who want to ban books from schools, then embarks on a journey of self-discovery – which includes dating Bonnie. Also this summer, Meg enlists in a training program for a mission to Mars and Brian convinces Stewie to go back in time and bring Mark Twain to the present day.” And for The Great North‘s return, “Wolf must track down Judy before they miss their dinner at a fancy French restaurant. Additionally, Beef discovers the thrills of stunt fishing, his and Walt’s best friendship is put to the test, and Honeybee and Wolf renovate the guest cabin. Also, Ham, Judy, and Moon get whole new outlooks on life.”

Then, in June, two of its game shows will premiere. The Quiz With Balls, which debuted in May 2024 and is hosted by Jay Pharoah, will return for Season 2 starting on Monday, June 2, and The 1% Club moves to Fox with new host Joel McHale (after premiering with its first season on Amazon Prime Video with Patton Oswalt as host) on Tuesday, June 10.

Last but not least, also on June 10 is the series premiere of the competition series The Snake, which is hosted by Jim Jeffries and described as a “social survival of the fittest” challenge, which “assembles 15 masters of manipulation from various persuasive professions with unique skill sets to compete in an outrageous array of challenges and twists – all of which help contestants slither toward becoming that week’s Snake, the most powerful position in the game and ultimate decider of who stays and who goes.”

Here’s a full rundown of Fox’s summer 2025 premiere dates so far.

May 19

8:00 p.m. LEGO Masters

9:00 p.m. America’s Most Wanted (new episode)

May 21

8:00 p.m. MasterChef

9:00 p.m. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

May 29

8:00 p.m. Bob’s Burgers

8:30 p.m. Grimsburg

9:00 p.m. Family Guy

9:30 p.m. The Great North

June 2

9:00 p.m. The Quiz With Balls

June 10

8:00 p.m. The 1% Club

9:00 p.m. The Snake