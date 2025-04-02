Fox Renews ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ & ‘Family Guy’ for Four Seasons, Brings Back ‘American Dad’

Fox is going to continue its “animation domination” for years to come. The network announced a mega-deal to renew The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers for four more seasons each. Plus, the network will be bringing home American Dad!, the Seth MacFarlane sitcom, which had previously moved to TBS in Season 12 but will air again on its original network.

For The Simpsons, that means the network has given the green light to Seasons 37, 38, 39, and 40; for Family Guy, the deal encompasses Seasons 24, 25, 26, and 27; and for Bob’s Burgers, it includes Seasons 16, 17, 18 and 19. American Dad! will also run for four additional seasons, starting with Season 20.

The network boasted high streaming ratings for Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, which ranked among the Top 10 most-streamed shows in the United States; Family Guy notched a reported 44.24 billion views, and Bob’s Burgers followed with 36.79 billion minutes viewed.

In a statement, Fox TV President Michael Thorn said, “This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics.”

Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade added, “The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney. This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from FOX to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

20th Television head Marci Proietto also said, “This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come.”