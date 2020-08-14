Lovecraft Country
Lovecraft Country HBO

Lovecraft Country

Drama

Atticus Black embarks on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

Jonathan Majors
Atticus Freeman
Courtney B. Vance
George Freeman
Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Letitia "Leti" Lewis
Michael Kenneth Williams
Montrose Freeman
Abbey Lee
Christina Braithwhite
Chase Brown
Young Atticus Freeman
Aunjanue Ellis
Hippolyta Freeman
Marcus A. Griffin Jr.
Teen Atticus Freeman
Wunmi Mosaku
Ruby Baptiste
Jamie Harris
Eustice Hunt
Jamie Chung
Ji-Ah
Jordan Patrick Smith
William
Jada Harris
Diana Freeman

Jonathan Majors as Tic in Lovecraft Country Episode 10 Full Circle
Season 1 • Episode: 1
4.0 rating
 Michael K Williams and Jonathan Majors in Lovecraft Country Episode 9 Rewind 1921
Season 1 • Episode: 9
5.0 rating
 Jada Harris as Diana in Lovecraft Country Episode 8 Jig-a-Bobo
Season 1 • Episode: 8
4.0 rating
 Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta in Lovecraft Country Episode 7 I Am
Season 1 • Episode: 7
4.0 rating
 Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah in Lovecraft Country Episode 6 Meet Me in Daegu
Season 1 • Episode: 6
4.5 rating
 Strange Case
Season 1 • Episode: 5
4.0 rating

News

Away Hilary Swank Josh Charles

Ask Matt: Gone 'Away,' Hunting for 'Manhunt,' Bakula at the Keyboard, 'Lovecraft' & More

 lovecraft country jonathan majors

Worth Watching: 'Simpsons' Halloween Trilogy, 'Lovecraft' Finale, 'American Utopia'

 Fear the Walking Dead lennie James

Worth Watching: Time Travel on 'Lovecraft,' 'Fear the Walking Dead,' An Everest Mystery

 Fargo Bob's Burgers Celebrity Family Feud

Best Lines of the Week (September 25-October 1): 'Peace Don't Last for Long'

 the emmys 2020

Worth Watching: The Emmys, '60 Minutes' Premiere, 'Lovecraft's New Country (S. Korea), 'Love Fraud' Finale

 Dancing With the Stars

Ask Matt: Reactions to the New 'Dancing,' RIP 'Stumptown,' 'Lovecraft,' 'Jeopardy!' & More

Lovecraft Country
'Lovecraft Country': Jonathan Majors on the Heat Between Atticus & Leti (VIDEO)

 Lovecraft Country
'Lovecraft Country' EP on Melding Monsters & Racism for Equally Big Scares (VIDEO)

 Jurnee Smollett Lovecraft Country
'Lovecraft Country's Jurnee Smollett Talks Racism's Place in Our History (VIDEO)