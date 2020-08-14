Shows
Lovecraft Country
TV-MA
7.2
Drama
Atticus Black embarks on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.
Airs
on
HBO
Where to stream by season:
1
Cast
Crew
Jonathan Majors
Atticus Freeman
Courtney B. Vance
George Freeman
Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Letitia "Leti" Lewis
Michael Kenneth Williams
Montrose Freeman
Abbey Lee
Christina Braithwhite
Chase Brown
Young Atticus Freeman
Aunjanue Ellis
Hippolyta Freeman
Marcus A. Griffin Jr.
Teen Atticus Freeman
Wunmi Mosaku
Ruby Baptiste
Jamie Harris
Eustice Hunt
Jamie Chung
Ji-Ah
Jordan Patrick Smith
William
Jada Harris
Diana Freeman
Misha Green
Jordan Peele
Misha Green
J.J. Abrams
Bill Carraro
Executive Producer
David Knoller
Executive Producer
Ben Stephenson
Executive Producer
Yann Demange
Executive Producer
Recaps
Full Circle
Season 1 • Episode: 1
Rewind 1921
Season 1 • Episode: 9
Jig-a-Bobo
Season 1 • Episode: 8
I Am
Season 1 • Episode: 7
Meet Me in Daegu
Season 1 • Episode: 6
Strange Case
Season 1 • Episode: 5
News
October 27, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: Gone 'Away,' Hunting for 'Manhunt,' Bakula at the Keyboard, 'Lovecraft' & More
October 17, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Simpsons' Halloween Trilogy, 'Lovecraft' Finale, 'American Utopia'
October 10, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Time Travel on 'Lovecraft,' 'Fear the Walking Dead,' An Everest Mystery
October 3, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (September 25-October 1): 'Peace Don't Last for Long'
September 19, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: The Emmys, '60 Minutes' Premiere, 'Lovecraft's New Country (S. Korea), 'Love Fraud' Finale
September 18, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: Reactions to the New 'Dancing,' RIP 'Stumptown,' 'Lovecraft,' 'Jeopardy!' & More
Video
August 28, 2:00 pm
Preview
'Lovecraft Country': Jonathan Majors on the Heat Between Atticus & Leti (VIDEO)
August 21, 2:30 pm
Preview
'Lovecraft Country' EP on Melding Monsters & Racism for Equally Big Scares (VIDEO)
August 14, 3:00 pm
Preview
'Lovecraft Country's Jurnee Smollett Talks Racism's Place in Our History (VIDEO)
