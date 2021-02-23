PaleyFest LA Announces Its 2021 Schedule: ‘Evil,’ ‘Six Feet Under’ Reunion, ‘Ted Lasso’ & More

PaleyFest LA 2021 will be filled with new and old favorites, including a 20th anniversary reunion.

The Paley Center for Media announced on February 23 the full lineup for this year’s television festival. All programs can be viewed by Citi cardmembers and Paley Members beginning on Friday, March 26, with the initial slate available to the public on Tuesday, March 30; Wednesday, March 31; and Thursday, April 1, on the Paley Center’s channel on Yahoo Entertainment, at 10am/9c.

The virtual lineup for this year is: Big Sky, Evil, The Good Doctor, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Lovecraft Country, The Queen’s Gambit, Six Feet Under‘s 20th Anniversary Reunion, Ted Lasso, and What We Do in the Shadows. Check out the schedule below.

Premiering on Tuesday, March 30, at 10am/9c

The Queen’s Gambit

Talent: Anya Taylor-Joy (Beth Harmon), Marielle Heller (Alma Wheatley), Moses Ingram (Jolene), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Benny Watts), Harry Melling (Harry Beltik), Bill Camp (Mr. Schaibel), William Horberg (Executive Producer)

Moderator: Stacey Wilson Hunt, Hollywood Journalist

What We Do in the Shadows

Talent: Paul Simms (Executive Producer), Stefani Robinson (Executive Producer), Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo de la Cruz), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson)

Moderator: Kyle Newacheck, Director

Six Feet Under 20th Anniversary Reunion

Talent: Alan Ball (Creator & Executive Producer), Robert Greenblatt (Executive Producer), David Janollari (Executive Producer), Alan Poul (Executive Producer), Peter Krause (Nate Fisher), Michael C. Hall (David Fisher), Lauren Ambrose (Claire Fisher), Frances Conroy (Ruth Fisher), Freddy Rodriguez (Federico ‘Rico’ Diaz), Rachel Griffiths (Brenda Chenowith)

Moderator: Lynette Rice, Entertainment Weekly

Big Sky

Talent: Kathryn Winnick (Jenny Hoyt), Kylie Bunbury (Cassie Dewell), John Carroll Lynch (Rick Legarski), Jesse James Keitel (Jerrie Kennedy), Brian Geraghty (Ronald Pergman), Natalie Alyn Lind (Danielle Sullivan), Jade Pettyjohn (Grace Sullivan), Valerie Mahaffey (Helen Pergman), Brooke Smith (Merrilee Legarski), Ross Fineman (Executive Producer), Matthew Gross (Executive Producer)

Moderator: Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly

Premiering on Wednesday, March 31, at 10am/9c

Lovecraft Country

Talent: Misha Green (Creator & Executive Producer), Jurnee Smollett (Letitia ‘Leti’ Lewis), Michael Kenneth Williams (Montrose Freeman), Wunmi Mosaku (Ruby Baptiste), Aunjanue Ellis (Hippolyta Freeman), Jamie Chung (Ji-Ah), Abbey Lee (Christina Braithwhite)

Moderator: Dominic Patten, Deadline

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Talent: James Corden (Host & Executive Producer) Ben Winston (Executive Producer), Rob Crabbe (Executive Producer)

Moderator: Andrew Rannells

The Good Doctor

Talent: Freddie Highmore (Executive Producer & Dr. Shaun Murphy), Antonia Thomas (Dr. Claire Browne), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Hill Harper (Dr. Andrews), Paige Spara (Lea), David Shore (Executive Producer & Showrunner), Erin Gunn (Executive Producer & Showrunner)

Moderator: Chancellor Agard, Entertainment Weekly

Premiering on Thursday, April 1, at 10am/9c

Evil

Talent: Mike Colter (David Acosta), Michael Emerson (Leland Townsend), Kurt Fuller (Dr. Boggs), Katja Herbers (Kristen Bouchard), Robert King (Co-Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer), Michelle King (Co-Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer), Christine Lahti (Sheryl Luria), Aasif Mandvi (Ben Shakir)

Moderator: Whoopi Goldberg

Ted Lasso

Talent: Bill Lawrence (Creator & Executive Producer), Jason Sudeikis (Creator, Executive Producer & Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard and Executive Producer), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent and Writer), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt)

Moderator: Patton Oswalt