‘Euphoria,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ & More HBO Max Episodes Stream Free on Snapchat

HBO Max is teaming up with Snapchat to stream select episodes of its award-winning content for free through Snap Minis, a platform made for shared experiences on Snapchat.

It is the first streamer to build a Mini to bring full-length episodes to Snapchat, and requires no extra installation with accessibility on iOS and Android devices. Snapchatters will be able to access watch groups that are viewing episodes with an age-appropriate rating as well. While streaming, Snapchatters can interact with each other through comments and share Bitmoji reactions.

“People love to come together to watch their favorite HBO Max shows and talk about what’s unfolding. Our partnership with Snapchat is another step towards fulfilling that desire for human connection and providing our fans with co-viewing opportunities, while deepening their emotional relationship with the brand,” said Sarah Lyons, EVP of DTC Global Product Management at HBO Max. “We believe humans value recommendations that come from other humans, so having the opportunity for friends to suggest, and then subsequently watch content together paves the way for more meaningful discovery.”

Titles will be refreshed on a regular basis currently at launch though the pilot episodes for Craftopia, Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Game of Thrones, Genera+ion, the new Gossip Girl, Looney Tunes, Love Life, Lovecraft Country, Selena + Chef, Titans, Warrior, and World of Calm. The premiere episode for Season 2 of Betty is also among the listings.

Upon entering the HBO Max Mini experience through the rocket icon within Chat or through Search, Snapchatters will enter their date of birth to access a curated selection of free age-appropriate pilot episodes. Users can then invite up to 63 other Snapchatters by sending an in-chat message to join the Mini. Once Snapchatters are in the Mini with their group, they can watch their episode of choice through synchronized playback.

After their viewing experience, Snapchatters who are 18 years and older will be presented with the option of subscribing to HBO Max in order to continue watching their selected show and explore the platform’s additional titles.