Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams During 2021 Emmys

While the Emmys are an evening of mostly joyful celebration, this year’s event was tinged with sadness following the recent death of 2021 nominee Michael K. Williams.

The actor, 54, who passed earlier this month, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. During the annual event, Williams was remembered in a special way.

Before the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series was announced, presenter Kerry Washington took a moment to honor Williams. She asked everyone watching and everyone in the audience to recognize his talent and impact.

Ultimately, Williams wasn’t the night’s winner in his category with the honor being given to The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies who portrayed Prince Phillip in the historical drama for Netflix. Had Williams been the recipient, his nephew was set to accept the honor on his behalf.

Reactions to Menzies’ win were cut off as the actor wasn’t available to accept during the live ceremony. His costars from The Crown were live-streaming into the awards show from London. Let us know what you thought about Washington’s shoutout, below.

