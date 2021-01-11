Critics Choice Super Awards 2021: The Full List of TV Winners

Meaghan Darwish
The Boys Season 2 Aya Cash Antony Starr
Amazon Prime Video

The first ever Critics Choice Super Awards honored the the best and brightest titles and talent across various "fan-obsessed genres" in film and TV during The CW's televised ceremony on January 10.

Helming the evening's festivities were hosts Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez who presented awards for fan favorites in the Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation realms. Among the night's big winners was Amazon Prime Video's mega-hit The Boys, which led TV wins with four awards including Best Villain for über scary Homelander, played by Antony Starr.

Below, we break down all of the TV winners, which also include Lovecraft Country, Supernatural, and more.

Best Action Series
Vikings (History)

Best Actor in an Action Series
Daveed DiggsSnowpiercer(TNT)

Best Actress in an Action Series
Angela Bassett9-1-1(Fox)

Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Will ArnettBoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Boys Season 2 Aya Cash

"The Boys" (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series
Kaley CuocoHarley Quinn (HBO Max)

Best Superhero Series
The Boys (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Superhero Series
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

Best Actress in a Superhero Series
Aya CashThe Boys (Amazon)

Best Horror Series
Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Actor in a Horror Series
Jensen AcklesSupernatural (The CW)

Best Actress in a Horror Series
Jurnee SmollettLovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Lovecraft Country Season 1

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Patrick StewartStar Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Natasia DemetriouWhat We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Villain in a Series
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)