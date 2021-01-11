Critics Choice Super Awards 2021: The Full List of TV Winners
The first ever Critics Choice Super Awards honored the the best and brightest titles and talent across various "fan-obsessed genres" in film and TV during The CW's televised ceremony on January 10.
Helming the evening's festivities were hosts Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez who presented awards for fan favorites in the Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation realms. Among the night's big winners was Amazon Prime Video's mega-hit The Boys, which led TV wins with four awards including Best Villain for über scary Homelander, played by Antony Starr.
Below, we break down all of the TV winners, which also include Lovecraft Country, Supernatural, and more.
Best Action Series
Vikings (History)
Best Actor in an Action Series
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer(TNT)
Best Actress in an Action Series
Angela Bassett –9-1-1(Fox)
Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series
Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Best Superhero Series
The Boys (Amazon)
Best Actor in a Superhero Series
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
Best Actress in a Superhero Series
Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)
Best Horror Series
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Best Actor in a Horror Series
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)
Best Actress in a Horror Series
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Villain in a Series
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)