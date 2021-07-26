Which Canceled Show Would You Like to See Saved? (POLL)

It’s never easy saying goodbye to a favorite TV show, especially when it isn’t planned. Such is the case for many canceled shows over the past season.

Many favorites got the ax earlier than viewers would have hoped, whether it was long-running titles like NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver or newer fare like Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Prodigal Son. While some shows can be saved from the brink of extinction — most recently with PBS Masterpiece’s Sanditon which had been canceled overseas on ITV before Season 1 even hit TV stateside — not all titles are so lucky.

This past season, several favorites including the aforementioned NCIS: NOLA, MacGyver, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Prodigal Son as well as Good Girls, Lovecraft Country, Manifest, Rebel, and For Life are among the most-talked-about by fans.

Some showrunners even shared their plans for what would have come next following their shortened runs. NCIS: NOLA would have ended its most recent season with a cliffhanger, one of the show’s executive producers revealed to TV Insider. Meanwhile, Lovecraft Country‘s showrunner Misha Green shared a mini-outline on her Twitter profile for what would have come up in Season 2 before the Emmy-nominated show’s cancellation.

And short-lived series such as For Life and Rebel are exploring new life at IMDb TV as Manifest‘s move to Netflix remains possible. Needless to say, there are some strong feelings about what should come back and whether or not they even have a shot.

Below, we want to hear from the viewers. If you had to save one show from cancellation this past TV season, which show would it be? Let us know in the poll and sound off in the comments section.