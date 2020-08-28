'Lovecraft Country': Jonathan Majors on the Heat Between Atticus & Leti (VIDEO)

Jonathan Majors had no problem at all throwing a glass water in the face of actor Michael Kenneth Williams in this Sunday's episode of the HBO horror drama Lovecraft Country.

In Aug. 30's "Holy Ghost," we'll finally learn more about Williams' character, Montrose Freeman, father to Major's heroic Atticus, and see how complicated that relationship truly is (hence the splash).

In our video chat above, Majors discusses the "genre building, melding, expanding experience" of the Freemans' quest to reclaim their family legacy in Jim Crow-era America, and being cast opposite Williams after the two actors played the older and younger version of LGBT activist Ken Jones in the 2017 ABC miniseries When We Rise. He also shares his thoughts on a potential romance between "Tic" and Jurnee Smollett's sultry Letitia Lewis—and why Tic views her as his "escape hatch."

Lovecraft Country, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max