Results: Which Canceled Show Do Readers Most Want Saved?

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when it’s to your favorite TV series that’s met its end far too soon.

The 2020-2021 TV season included plenty of these difficult goodbyes ranging from CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver to newer series like NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Fox’s Prodigal Son, both of which only got two seasons. Other victims include Good Girls, Lovecraft Country, Manifest, Rebel, and For Life, all leaving fans in the lurch.

With Good Girls having just signed off for good and speculation that Manifest could be saved still, we asked readers to vote for the one show they most wanted to be saved. The poll yields some interesting results with some clear frontrunners.

Based on our poll, which garnered 56,602 votes, Prodigal Son is the clear-cut winner with 37 percent of the votes. In second is Good Girls with a strong 25 percent, followed by NBC’s other series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Manifest, which both garnered 17 percent of the vote.

Bringing up the end is MacGyver, which pulled in 2 percent of the vote, followed by NCIS: New Orleans, Rebel, and Lovecraft Country, all of which only garnered 1 percent apiece. For Life couldn’t even crack 1 percent with just 82 reader votes cast.

Did your favorite show have fan support behind it? Let us know in the comments section, below.