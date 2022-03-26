Oscars 2022: See 14 Nominees in Their Notable TV Roles


The Oscars are mere days away and many of this year’s nominees are using their performing talents to entertain on TV as well as in films.

While the 94th Academy Awards may be recognizing their movie performances, we can’t help but reflect on the notable roles this year’s nominated actors and actresses have filled before.

We’re taking a look at 14 of the nominees from this year’s acting categories and shining a light on some of their most memorable and profound TV roles ranging from Olivia Colman and Aunjanue Ellis to real-life couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Below, scroll through the roundup of stars to see which shows they’ve appeared in over the years.

Scenes From a Marriage Jessica Chastain
HBO

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, but it isn’t the only showstopping performance she’s delivered in the past year. Chastain wowed as Mira in HBO‘s limited series Scenes From a Marriage alongside Oscar Isaac. Her past TV credits include titles like Blackbeard and Law & Order: Trial by Jury.

Sherlock Benedict Cumberbatch
Robert Viglasky / © BBC/Hartswood Filmas / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)

Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role as rancher Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch may be known for playing Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was a big TV star before then. The actor’s most notable role to date was as the titular detective in the beloved series Sherlock. Cumberbatch’s other TV credits include titles like Patrick Melrose, Parade’s End, and The Last Enemy.

Fleabag Season 2 Olivia Colman
Prime Video

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Taking on a somber role in The Lost Daughter, Olivia Colman’s performance earned her a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role at this year’s ceremony. Before that, she played Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix‘s The Crown, and drew laughs as Godmother in Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s Fleabag. Her other previous TV titles include Broadchurch, Landscapers, The Night Manager, and Flowers among others.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Will Smith
© NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Will Smith (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

Dominating as Richard Williams in King Richard for which he’s earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Will Smith got his true acting start on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The comedy’s reach extends to present-time as he currently executive produces Peacock‘s dramatic interpretation, Bel-Air. Among his other TV projects is Cobra Kai on which Smith works behind the scenes as an executive producer.

American Crime Story Season 2 Penelope Cruz
Jeff Daly / ©FX / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Penélope Cruz (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace)

Nominated like her husband Javier Bardem at this year’s ceremony, Cruz‘s Best Actress in a Leading Role nod is for her part in Parallel Mothers. Before this award though, she was fashionable as Donatella Versace in Ryan Murphy‘s second season of American Crime Story aptly titled, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

St. Elsewhere Denzel Washington
Courtesy of Everett Collection

Denzel Washington (St. Elsewhere)

Long before Denzel was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Tragedy of Macbeth, he played Dr. Philip Chandler in the hit medical drama St. Elsewhere. He was a series regular on the ’80s show which aired for more than five years on NBC.

Big Little Lies Nicole Kidman
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / ©HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

She may have portrayed a TV icon for her Best Actress in a Leading Role-nominated performance in Being the Ricardos, but Nicole Kidman is building quite the TV roster for herself. In recent years, Kidman’s most notable roles have been collaborations with David E. Kelley, as Celeste in Big Little Lies, Grace in The Undoing, and Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers. Kidman also previously featured in Top of the Lake among other TV titles.

Game of Thrones Ciaran Hinds
HBO/Helen Sloane

Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones)

Accomplish actor Ciarán Hinds has earned a nod for Best Actor in a Supporting Role through his performance in Belfast. But before he went black-and-white for Kenneth Branagh‘s movie, he lived among the Wildlings of Game of Thrones, playing Mance Rayder, a former brother of the Night’s Watch who abandoned his vows to live with those on the other side of the wall. Hinds other TV credits include Kin, Rome, Political Animals, and many more.

Fargo Season 4 Jessie Buckley
Elizabeth Morris/FX

Jessie Buckley (Fargo)

Jessie Buckley earned a nod for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for playing a younger version of Olivia Colman’s character in The Lost Daughter. Her more grounded performance contrasts greatly with her recent turn as a killer nurse on FX‘s Fargo. Buckley’s other TV credits include Chernobyl, The Woman in White, The Last Post, Taboo, and War & Peace.

Breaking Bad Season 5 Michael Bowen and Jesse Plemons
Ursula Coyote/AMC

Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad)

Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in The Power of the Dog, Plemons became a household name for his role as high school footballer Landry Clarke on NBC‘s Friday Night Lights. But he took a creepier turn in Breaking Bad as bad guy Todd. Among Plemons’ other roles are Drunk History, Fargo, and more.

Schmigadoon Ariana DeBose
Apple TV+

Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!)

Wowing as Anita in West Side Story, Ariana DeBose‘s performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The musical vet has had a good year as she also starred in Apple TV+‘s delightful musical comedy Schmigadoon! alongside Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. Other TV credits for DeBose include a single episode role in Blue Bloods and a voice role on Human Resources.

Goliath Season 4 J.K. Simmons
Prime Video

J.K. Simmons (Goliath)

Already a winner for his role in 2014’s Whiplash, J.K. Simmons is nominated once more, this time for Best Actor in a Supporting role for Being the Ricardos. Along with his various movie roles, Simmons has entertained in various TV roles most recently in live-action with Prime Video‘s Goliath alongside Billy Bob Thornton. His other notable roles include voicing Omni-Man in Invincible, Counterpart, Defending Jacob, and BoJack Horseman.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida Kirsten Dunst
©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Flordia)

Nominated alongside her real-life love and former Fargo costar Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film The Power of the Dog. Along with Fargo, her notable TV credits include On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Drunk History, ER, and more.

Lovecraft Country Aunjanue Ellis
HBO

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Like her costar, Will Smith, King Richard actress Aunjanue Ellis earned a nod for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her turn as Brandi Williams. But before she was Oscar-nominated, Ellis has been a fairly regular TV fixture with captivating roles on shows like HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Netflix’s acclaimed When They See Us. Her other credits include Designated Survivor, Quantico, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Mentalist, and The Practice among others.

