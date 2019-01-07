Shows
Hanna
TV-MA
7.5
Adventure
A young girl with extraordinary skills attempts to evade the pursuit of an off-book CIA agent.
Airs
on
Amazon Prime Video
Season premiere:
July 3, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
2
Cast
Crew
Esme Creed-Miles
Hanna
Mireille Enos
Marissa
Dermot Mulroney
John Carmichael
Anthony Welsh
Leo Garner
Cherrelle Skeete
Terri Miller
Severine Howell-Meri
Helen
Gianna Kiehl
Jules
Áine Rose Daly
Sandy Phillips
Joel Kinnaman
Erik
Yasmin Monet Prince
Clara
Joanna Kulig
Johanna
Khalid Abdalla
Sawyer
David Farr
Executive Producer
Tom Coan
Executive Producer
Jo Ann Alfano
Executive Producer
Andrew Woodhead
Executive Producer
Tim Bevan
Executive Producer
Eric Fellner
Executive Producer
Marty Adelstein
Executive Producer
Becky Clements
Executive Producer
Scott Nemes
Executive Producer
News
July 13, 11:00 am
More 'Hanna' on the Way! Amazon Renews the Thriller for Season 3
July 3, 9:00 am
Q&A
'Hanna's New Big Bad: Dermot Mulroney Previews 'Great Liar' Carmichael
July 3, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Hamilton' Rocks on Disney, 'Hanna' Returns, Carl Reiner's 'Dick Van Dyke' Classics, 'Baby-Sitters Club'
July 2, 11:30 am
Preview
'Hanna' Cast Previews the New Characters & Dynamics of Season 2 (VIDEO)
July 1, 10:00 am
Review
Roush Review: 'Hanna' Is Back on the Run With 'Alias' in Its DNA
May 25, 12:00 pm
Preview
'The Twilight Zone,' 'The Politician' & More Shows Returning This Summer
More News ⇩
Video
July 2, 11:30 am
Preview
'Hanna' Cast Previews the New Characters & Dynamics of Season 2 (VIDEO)
February 4, 2019, 10:45 am
'Twilight Zone,' 'Game of Thrones' & More TV Trailers From Super Bowl LIII (VIDEO)
January 7, 2019, 12:45 pm
Watch the TV Trailers That Premiered During the Golden Globes (VIDEO)
More Videos ⇩
