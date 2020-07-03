'Hanna's New Big Bad: Dermot Mulroney Previews 'Great Liar' Carmichael

Prodigal Son's Dermot Mulroney continues his mean streak on Season 2 of Hanna.

The former rom-com staple (My Best Friend's Wedding, The Wedding Date) joins the cast of the sci-fi thriller (based on the 2011 movie) as calculating CIA agent John Carmichael, head of the Meadows, a secret government facility for genetically enhanced supersoldiers including, eventually, rebellious teen Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles).

Below, he debriefs us on his role.

See Also Roush Review: 'Hanna' Is Back on the Run With 'Alias' in Its DNA The second season of the relentless spy thriller pits the genetically enhanced teenage assassin against a Stepford squad of lethal female soldiers.

Tell us about Carmichael.

Dermot Mulroney: He's a very warm, approachable spymaster. He's a great liar. [But] you can't really pretend [he's] not the bad guy for very long. How bad? He takes time to unspool. He sneaks up on you a little.

Hanna ends up joining the ranks at the facility after trying to rescue a friend. Can she take down Carmichael?

Hanna causes things to be less under his control. But to him, she's perfection. He sees surveillance of her taking out [security] guys on her way into the Meadows and he says, "She's flawless. She's a work of art." There's great tension between the characters. Their storyline comes to a clash at the end. Really gangbusters.

The Meadows is training dozens of these soldiers. What the heck kind of mission is he preparing for?

I don't think I can talk about that! It's a great slow burn. One of the most appealing things about Hanna Season 2 is how deep it goes.

Hanna, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 3, Amazon Prime Video