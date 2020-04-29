'Hanna' Season 2 Teaser Introduces Dermot Mulroney's Utrax Overseer (VIDEO)

Ready to dive into the world of the Utrax program in Hanna Season 2?

Amazon Prime Video released a teaser for the eight new episodes dropping on Friday, July 3, and new cast member Dermot Mulroney is at the center of it.

His Utrax overseer John Carmichael has eyes on everyone and everything — especially a certain target. But as you can see in the video below, that certain someone may also have him in her sights.

Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to uncover the truth behind who she is. After Season 1, the titular character now knows she's not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers, and their development is about to reach the lethal "second phase."

Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos are back as Hanna and CIA operative Marissa Wiegler, respectively. David Farr, who co-wrote the original 2011 film, Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal, and Charlotte Hamblin wrote the second season. Directors on the season include Farr (for the final two episodes), Eva Husson, and Ugla Hauksdóttir.

Hanna, Season 2, Friday, July 3, Amazon Prime Video