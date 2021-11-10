‘Hanna’ Makes Bold Moves With High Stakes in a Full Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Amazon has unveiled the full trailer for its upcoming third and final season of Hanna. The drama following Esmé Creed-Miles‘ titular assassin will return just in time for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 24.

In the first look, viewers get to see Hanna’s plan to secretly destroy the sinister organization Utrax unfold as she attempts to free herself from its grasp. Working from the inside, Hanna gets help from her previous nemesis and former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos).

Together, they’ve coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but Hanna’s fellow young assassins like Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl) are beginning to suspect her plan for sabotage.

Raising the stakes is the addition of Hanna’s newest adversary Gordon Evans (Ray Liotta), a former military man and intelligence operative who will stop at nothing to kill Hanna’s plan as teased in the trailer, below. Along the way, Hanna begins to discover that there’s a bigger situation at play beyond Utrax’s world-changing agenda.

Will learning the true power behind the organization stand between her and her freedoms? Only time will tell for sure. Hanna debuted in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video and is based on the acclaimed 2011 film of the same name from director Joe Wright. The series is written by executive producer David Farr, who co-wrote the original film.

Check out the full trailer, below, for a peek at how the story’s final chapter will unfold and don’t miss the Season 3 premiere of Hanna on Amazon later this November.

Hanna, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Amazon Prime Video