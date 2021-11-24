‘Hawkeye,’ Kevin Hart Gets Serious in ‘True Story,’ Hunger Games on ‘Survivor,’ ‘Hanna’ Final Mission

On a busy Thanksgiving Eve, while most of the broadcast networks (though not CBS) are in repeats, streaming options are plentiful, including the latest Marvel series (Hawkeye), a rare detour into drama for Kevin Hart, the final season of Prime Video’s action thriller Hanna, a second season of the rebooted Saved by the Bell, and much more.

Hawkeye

Series Premiere

Marvel fans are all aquiver for the latest Avengers offshoot, a romp set at Christmastime, when retired superhero Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) would rather spend time with his family than pick up the old bow and arrow. But he’s roped back into action when his path crosses that of superfan and precocious archer Kate Bishop (Dickinson’s Hailee Steinfeld), who’s gotten on the bad side of some of Hawkeye’s old foes. Kate also rubs her idol the wrong way when she criticizes his “branding,” noting, “Your whole thing is that you’re low-key. (As opposed to Loki?) It’s a very hard brand to sell.” No one could accuse Marvel of not branding its properties successfully. Dig in with the first two episodes.

True Story

Series Premiere

Touted as Kevin Hart’s “dramatic series debut,” this seven-part melodrama casts the actor as (what else) a famous comedian, dubbed the “Kid,” who experiences a dark night of the soul when he plays his hometown of Philadelphia. A cover-up ensues, complicated by his sleazy older brother (Wesley Snipes), and the Kid had better grow up fast to salvage his life, reputation and career.

Survivor

8/7c

With food more scarce than usual this season, the starving castaways square off in hopes of scoring a warm meal in a reward challenge well timed for a night when so many at home are getting their Thanksgiving feasts organized. Things aren’t much easier for the working-class contestants on Tough as Nails (9/8c), when it gets toasty as the teams tackle a challenge to reseal a giant parking lot.

Hanna

Series Premiere

Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) was bred to kill, but it’s the head of the snake known as Utrax that she most wants to destroy. The action thriller’s third and final season pits the young assassin against the reliably sinister Ray Liotta as Gordon Evans, a military-intelligence insider whose shadow organization targets potential troublemakers for death. Now allied with her one-time nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Weigler (The Killing’s Mireille Enos), Hanna has deserved a rest. But not until she brings down the evil of Utrax.

Saved by the Bell (2020)

Season Premiere

A surprisingly satisfying reboot (of the 1989-93 high-school sitcom) is back for a second season of 10 episodes, with all of Bayside High invested in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Well, that and their romantic relationships. For Mac (Mitchell Hoog), this could be the chance he’s been looking for to get out from under the shadow of his famous dad, Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar).

On the Stream:

Becoming Cousteau (streaming on Disney+) From filmmaker Liz Garbus and National Geographic Documentary films, a profile of legendary oceanographer and conservationist Jacques-Yves Cousteau , whose warnings about warming seas a half-century ago have become even more urgent today.

, whose warnings about warming seas a half-century ago have become even more urgent today. A Boy Called Christmas (streaming on Netflix): A magical origin story for Santa Claus follows 12-year-old Nikolas ( Henry Lawfull ) on a snowy quest to find his father (Michel Huisman), who’s on his own mission to discover a legendary village of elves. Stephen Merchant is the voice of Nikolas’ pet mouse Milka, his traveling companion along with a stubborn reindeer.

) on a snowy quest to find his father (Michel Huisman), who’s on his own mission to discover a legendary village of elves. is the voice of Nikolas’ pet mouse Milka, his traveling companion along with a stubborn reindeer. Bruised (streaming on Netflix): On a much more serious note, Halle Berry stars in and directs this grueling story of a mixed martial arts fighter trying to get back in the arena when she’s confronted by the son she gave up as an infant.

City of Angels/City of Death (streaming on Hulu): A six-part docuseries, from producers of ABC News’ 20/20, revisits high-profile investigations of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division in the 1970s and ’80s. If the Hillside Strangler, the Skid Row Stabber, the Dating Game Killer, the Freeway Killer and the Sunset Strip Killer ring a bell, this one’s for you.

(streaming on Hulu): A six-part docuseries, from producers of ABC News’ 20/20, revisits high-profile investigations of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division in the 1970s and ’80s. If the Hillside Strangler, the Skid Row Stabber, the Dating Game Killer, the Freeway Killer and the Sunset Strip Killer ring a bell, this one’s for you. Keep Sweet (streaming on discovery+): A documentary looks at what’s left of the infamous FLDS cult after its founder, “prophet” Warren Jeffs, was sentenced to life in prison 10 years ago after being convicted of sexual assault of minors.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (streaming on Paramount+): A new season of the reality-show reunion brings together original L.A. cast members in the same Venice beach house they shared back in 1993.

