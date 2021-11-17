There Are No Rules for ‘Hanna’ in a Season 3 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The third and final season of Amazon Prime Video‘s Hanna is almost here, but before its November 24 premiere, we’re giving fans an exclusive sneak peek with a first-look clip, above.

In the segment, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) finds herself and her fellow assassins being briefed on their upcoming release into the world by Dermot Mulroney’s Utrax agent John Carmichael.

“Okay folks, I wanna talk to you today about what’ll happen in a few weeks’ time. You’re going out into the wide world and you won’t be coming back,” he tells the group. “You’re ready, but I want to say this… your target will be ready too. They won’t hesitate to kill you given the chance. So you have to surprise them and you have to be ruthless.”

As if his point hasn’t been made clear enough, John adds, “You’re soldiers. But, unlike real soldiers, you don’t have to fight by the rules. In this war, anything goes.”

Is Hanna ready to make these crucial decisions? Season 3 will follow her journey to take down the sinister organization Utrax by destroying it from the inside. With help from her previous nemesis and former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) as well as agent John Carmichael, Hanna hopes to succeed with her plans.

But as new foes begin to suspect her plot, including Ray Liotta‘s Gordon Evans, could everything she’s worked for be undone? Tune in to find out and check out the exclusive clip, above for a sneak peek before Hanna‘s return.

Hanna, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Amazon Prime Video