'Hanna' Cast Previews the New Characters & Dynamics of Season 2 (VIDEO)

Season 2 of twisty action-thriller Hanna kicks and punches onto Amazon Prime July 3.

It continues the compelling, coming-of-age story of teen Hanna (Esme-Creed Miles), who was bred to be a super-soldier and assassin by a secret US government program, Utrax but was rescued as an infant and raised in the wilderness by her dad Erik (Joel Kinnaman). He died in Season 1 after sustaining wounds during the father and daughter’s failed raid on a training compound to liberate other girls like Hanna.

Now, she’s on the run with the one escapee, Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince), but they soon find themselves at another facility run by Utrax mastermind John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney): The Meadows, a boarding school (with weapons training!) on an idyllic, remote English estate. They meet sweet Sandy (Áine Rose Daly), mischievous Jules (Gianna Kiehl) and other girls stumbling to figure out who they are and connect with each other before heading out on deadly missions, the first being to Barcelona and Paris.

For an inside look at the upcoming season, we spoke with the cast, beginning with Mireille Enos, who plays Marissa Wiegler, the off-book CIA agent who pursued Hanna in Season 1 but is now her biggest defender and ally.

Hanna, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 3, Amazon Prime Video